This Test has been a joy to watch so far. It's been a roller-coaster ride for both the teams. Virat Kohli fought and then Ishant Sharma made sure his captain's efforts bore fruits as he bowled with real purpose to scalp five English wickets. This was the leader of the attack that India had been craving for. But then again, India let go of the advantage. After having England on the mat at 87/7 they allowed the hosts to add 93 runs for last three wickets. This is not to take anything away from Sam Curran who played a fantastic innings of 63 from 65 balls. But it's a perennial problem that India have failed to solve — the lower-order headache.

And then the top-order failed again. And then the two batsmen that followed. No doubt they were done in by some brilliant swing bowling from the English pacers but it's another long-standing problem they need to solve. India need 84 runs with five wickets in hand but they have their life insurance in the form of Kohli at the crease. He is again playing beautifully and seems unflustered by what's happening at the other end.

The England bowlers will look to make the most of the early conditions and Kohli will be the key for the visitors. Against quality pace bowling, many go into a shell to try and see off the tough period but runs are crucial here and what Kohli will need to do is play his natural game. He has been brilliant with the running between the wickets in this match and he should continue to take those quick singles if not boundaries to make sure the scoreboard keeps ticking and India don't go into a shell. He has been really busy out in the middle which automatically doesn't allow the pressure to build. It frustrates the opposition and this is how he had taken the advantage away from England in the first innings.

The other batsmen need to follow suit. They don't need to do anything extravagant. Dinesh Karthik has played well and looked assured at the crease. The duo has built a good little partnership. They need to carry forward the momentum on Day Four. Karthik, along with others, should make sure they stand their ground at the opposite end. Just support Kohli, who will do the rest.

India will have to earn those 84 runs and a positive attitude is the need of the hour.