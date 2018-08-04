India vs England: Virat Kohli should play his natural game and visitors shouldn't retreat into a shell
Against quality pace bowling many go into a shell to try and see off tough period. But runs are crucial here and what Kohli will need to do is play his natural game
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress seeks to stitch alliances in states to bust BJP's 'myth of invincibility' during 2019 poll showdown
-
Karwaan movie review: Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan are absolute dears in a sweetly understated road flick
-
Centre's decision to end impasse over Justice KM Joseph's elevation may help resolve judiciary-executive deadlock
-
PNB fraud: Antigua gave Mehul Choksi citizenship post background checks and police clearance; setback to India's extradition attempt?
-
La Liga: Barcelona snap up Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich to shore up midfield after Paulinho's loan move
-
Re-elected Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa appeals for unity; Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa alleges poll-rigging
-
2019 में बीजेपी को रोकने के लिए कांग्रेस की रणनीति, चुनाव बाद ही होगा पीएम पद का फैसला
-
India vs England, 1st Test 3rd day : भारत लक्ष्य से 84 रन दूर, कोहली ने बंधाई जीत की उम्मीद
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत के बावजूद चिंतित क्यों हैं आम्रपाली के होम बायर्स
-
बदला लेने के लिए विदेश की नौकरी छोड़ सेना में शामिल होंगे शहीद औरंगजेब के 50 से ज्यादा दोस्त
-
दिल्ली: मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों से मरीजों को राहत, डॉक्टरों को सता रहा सुरक्षा का डर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
This Test has been a joy to watch so far. It's been a roller-coaster ride for both the teams. Virat Kohli fought and then Ishant Sharma made sure his captain's efforts bore fruits as he bowled with real purpose to scalp five English wickets. This was the leader of the attack that India had been craving for. But then again, India let go of the advantage. After having England on the mat at 87/7 they allowed the hosts to add 93 runs for last three wickets. This is not to take anything away from Sam Curran who played a fantastic innings of 63 from 65 balls. But it's a perennial problem that India have failed to solve — the lower-order headache.
Virat Kohli was batting on 43 at stumps on Day 3. Reuters
And then the top-order failed again. And then the two batsmen that followed. No doubt they were done in by some brilliant swing bowling from the English pacers but it's another long-standing problem they need to solve. India need 84 runs with five wickets in hand but they have their life insurance in the form of Kohli at the crease. He is again playing beautifully and seems unflustered by what's happening at the other end.
The England bowlers will look to make the most of the early conditions and Kohli will be the key for the visitors. Against quality pace bowling, many go into a shell to try and see off the tough period but runs are crucial here and what Kohli will need to do is play his natural game. He has been brilliant with the running between the wickets in this match and he should continue to take those quick singles if not boundaries to make sure the scoreboard keeps ticking and India don't go into a shell. He has been really busy out in the middle which automatically doesn't allow the pressure to build. It frustrates the opposition and this is how he had taken the advantage away from England in the first innings.
The other batsmen need to follow suit. They don't need to do anything extravagant. Dinesh Karthik has played well and looked assured at the crease. The duo has built a good little partnership. They need to carry forward the momentum on Day Four. Karthik, along with others, should make sure they stand their ground at the opposite end. Just support Kohli, who will do the rest.
India will have to earn those 84 runs and a positive attitude is the need of the hour.
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Utilising early conditions, English bowlers desperately need to get Virat Kohli out early
India vs England: When and where to watch 1st Test, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
India vs England: Hosts face plenty of question marks, need so-called second-tier cricketers to shine in Test series