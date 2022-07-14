India vs England: Virat Kohli returns to playing XI for second ODI after missing out on series opener

After missing out on the first ODI against England due to a groin injury, Virat Kohli returned to India’s playing XI for the second ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Kohli would in fact be playing the second ODI, replacing Shreyas Iyer in the XI.

Kohli missed India's 10-wicket thrashing of world champions England in the 1st ODI at the Oval on Tuesday with a "mild groin strain".

But the fit-again Kohli, who has been struggling for runs and was on Thursday left out of the India squad for the upcoming T20 series in West Indies, replaced Shreyas Iyer in India's side for the second of this three-match series.

England were unchanged from the side that was blown away for just 110 at the Oval on Tuesday.

Thursday's encounter is taking place three years to the day since England beat New Zealand in a World Cup final at Lord's — the only time their men's side have won a major 50-over global title.

India had won the first ODI in dominant fashion, chasing an easy target of 111 with all 10 wickets and 31.2 overs to spare. Thanks to the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowlers restricting England to 110, the openers sealed the deal in the ODI series without much fuss. While Shreyas Iyer did not need to bat in the first ODI, his batting struggles against the short ball was a worrying sign for India.

With inputs from AFP