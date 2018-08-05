On a nail-biting, lip-smacking Day Four at Edgbaston, England edged past India after their mercurial all-rounder, Ben Stokes, sent back Virat Kohli. India, continuing a trend of starting tours to SENA countries with much fuss, missed out on a golden chance to push the hosts onto the back-foot early in a rather long series. Here we bring the report card of players from either side from the first Test.

10/10

Virat Kohli

What more should a captain do? With his “134” runs in 2014 in this country mocked a zillion times, Kohli silenced his naysayers with a magnificent 149 in the first innings, contributing to more than 50 percent of the team runs. In the second innings, the skipper was once again at the forefront of India's charge to 194. Although he managed a half-century, Kohli failed to grab the initiative on Day Four with India inching closer to the target and fell to a pumped up Ben Stokes. His 200-run tally across both innings, improved slip catching and a mind-blowing throw to run out his opposite number, Joe Root, is sure to silence his critics for the time being at least.

Sam Curran

If Kohli was brilliant and James Anderson a genius, 20-year-old Curran grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and tilted the balance of it entirely in England's direction. The left-arm seamer ripped through India's top-order with a three-wicket burst in the first innings after Anderson and Stuart Broad failed to find breakthroughs. But his eventual ‘Man of the Match’ Award stemmed from a counter-attacking half-century when England were staring down a bottomless abyss while setting a target. Curran’s effort gave the bowlers something to bowl at in the final innings and it proved to be enough to topple India.

Ravichandran Ashwin

A completely different Ashwin to the one that fans have gotten used to seeing outside the sub-continent turned up at Edgbaston. The off-spinner, aided by his knowledge of conditions after a County stint with Worcestershire, proved to be a menace to England's batting line-up heavy with left-handers. Ashwin picked up the key wicket of Alastair Cook in either innings — both with unplayable deliveries — and was Kohli’s go-to man on most occasions. He finished with seven wickets in the Test match, putting a lid on questions about him being India's first-choice spinner on quicker wickets.

9/10

Ben Stokes

Despite barely contributing with the bat, Stokes aces the report card courtesy a fiery performance with the ball. Tireless and always right on the money, Stokes was a workhorse for Joe Root with the ball, bending his back to put India's batsmen in trouble. He picked up two wickets in the first innings although his sensational 10-over burst deserved a lot more. Stokes compensated for the lack of big numbers in the wickets column in the first essay by picking up four in the second, including three in the final day of play to seal England's win. His dismissal of Virat Kohli on Day Four was perhaps the turning point of this Test match.

Ishant Sharma

Often criticised for lagging behind the pack, Ishant Sharma stamped his presence in the game with a scintillating spell that saw him pick up three wickets — that of Jonny Bairstow, Stokes and Jos Buttler — in one over. The lanky seamer was right on the money, swung the ball away from the left-handers and kept testing the batsmen by changing his angle to around the wicket at times. Ishant had a memorable outing and completed it with a fifer in the second innings.

8/10

James Anderson

Touted as the contest of the series, Anderson against Kohli lived up to its hype after the English seamer kept the Indian skipper silent in the early half of his innings. Anderson was superb throughout the game for England, bowling with consistency and assuming the role of ‘leader of the pack’ to perfection. While he struck at crucial times, England will want him to create early inroads in India's batting as the series progresses.

7/10

Jonny Bairstow

The wicketkeeper-batsman built a promising century stand with Joe Root in the first innings in the only time England really seemed well ahead of India in the Test match. Assured in footwork and positive in mindset, Bairstow eased the pressure on the skipper with a quickfire half-century. While he was responsible for running Root out and thus triggering a collapse, Bairstow's form augers well for England in a long series. He showed signs of posting another good score in the second innings, but fell to Ishant without making much of an impact.

Mohammed Shami

Though he has little to show for in terms of wickets, Shami showed signs of finding his rhythm in the first Test. He was quick, moved the ball off the deck and constantly posed questions of England's batsmen. He was easily India’s best fast bowler in the first innings. With Ishant and Ashwin thriving against the left-handers, Shami had less of a role to play when England batted again. That said, all signs point towards him being a vital cog in India's pace attack this summer.

6/10

Joe Root

With two centuries in the ODIs behind him, Joe Root seemed all set to bury his conversion rate issues in the first innings at Edgbaston. He appeared in pristine touch during the innings, milking the Indian bowlers for runs fairly comfortably. A run-out, effected by a hyper-active Kohli, ended his promising innings. Although he failed in the second innings, India will do well to remember that the skipper has half-centuries in 12 consecutive Tests against them now.

5/10

Hardik Pandya

While it is easy to criticise Pandya for not farming strike on Day Four while batting with the tail, fact remains that he played out more balls than every other Indian batsmen except Kohli. Pandya showed compactness in defence, drove pretty well and seemed to be much more composed than India's top-order batsmen. While he was lacklustre with the ball, Pandya's temperament with the bat could see him being retained for the next Test at least.

Adil Rashid

Hardly required with the ball with England's third and fourth seamers hitting their straps, Rashid bowled just 12 overs across both innings’ after being controversially recalled to England's Test squad. He mostly bowled at tail-enders but picked up Kohli as he was looking to go after the bowling while batting with the tail in the first innings. Rashid might have a more profound role to play as this series progresses but there will also be a huge temptation to bring back Moeen Ali given England's middle-order woes. Rashid, however, boosted his case with a crucial 48-run stand with Curran in the second innings.

4/10

Keaton Jennings

Although he fell to a rather meek dismissal in the second innings, driving at Ashwin's loopy off-break, Jennings put up more resistance than Alastair Cook's recent opening partners in the Test match. He was assured in defence, left balls with conviction and built a rather good-looking stand with Root the first time around. The opener was unlucky to inside edge one from Shami onto his stumps while on 42.

Dinesh Karthik

Cleaned up by a jaffa from Stokes in the first essay, Dinesh Karthik showcased good composure in the fourth innings of the Test, combining with Kohli in a crucial stand late on Day Three. While he was pretty sturdy out in the middle, Karthik threw it all away — as has been the case right through his career — early on Day Four with a loose defensive push outside his off-stump. He was decent behind the stumps but put down a catch in the first innings to give Curran a life.

3/10

Stuart Broad

On a pitch where the degree of swing was next best to that in that infamous Trent Bridge Test of 2015 (Remember Broad’s stunning 8/15?), the tall seamer was the least threatening of England's fast bowlers. Broad consistently beat the bat but failed to really hit that exact line and length that makes him a beast in this format of the game. That said, he showed signs of finding his rhythm at one point or the other in this series.

2/10

Shikhar Dhawan

While Dhawan got starts in both innings, the southpaw is unlike to be picked ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara at Lord's after his ill-timed, expansive drives in both innings’. Dhawan seemed to be more assured in defence, but was all too eager to drive, which ultimately proved to be his downfall. To his credit, he showed good positive intent and successfully played out Anderson and Broad the first time around.

Will he keep his place, though? He has started tours to SENA countries almost every single time but has been dropped mid-way through the series each time. It seems unlikely that the trend would be broken here.

Murali Vijay

Once known for his monk-like patience, Murali Vijay’s astute awareness of his off-stump seems to have faded in the past two years. He was all too eager to go after balls on a fifth stump line while remaining susceptible to the ones moving in. The Tamil Nadu opener was lbw both times, missing balls that moved into him. Vijay needs to rediscover his old, tough avatar to take some pressure off Kohli.

Umesh Yadav

Listless in his opening spell in the first innings after he was billed as the X-factor in India's bowling attack, Umesh Yadav proved to be more handful as the Test progressed. He removed a well set Bairstow in the first innings and added two more in the second, setting up a perfect plan to end Curran’s cameo. His spell in the second essay should see Umesh being retained for Lord's unless the pitch calls for a second spinner.

1/10

KL Rahul

Despite his shoddy show at Edgbaston, Rahul is likely to be retained over Dhawan at Lord's given his batting technique. That said, India's newest No 3 showed little patience, a quality quintessential for openers in this country, in his two outings in the first Test. Rahul is yet to cement his place in the side and his lacklustre temperament, evidenced by a shocking shot in the first innings, would come under scrutiny.

Ajinkya Rahane

India vs EnglandIndia's most reliable overseas batsman before the start of this Test, Ajinkya Rahane's recent form has called for his omission from the Test side. He did little to prove his naysayers wrong at Edgbaston. Known for his class and temperament, Rahane slashed at wide balls in both innings, only to be caught behind the wicket. With Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair waiting in the wings and India's management more than willing to change playing XIs, Rahane may not get more than one more chance to make a mark.

Alastair Cook

Clueless against Ravichandran Ashwin, Alastair Cook received two absolute snorters from the off-spinner armed with a hard, new ball. Cook was forward in defence on both occasions but was beaten by dip and turn. India are certain to continue attacking Cook with spin in this series and the left-hander needs to be better prepared for the challenge. He also struggled to find his groove against Ishant, another bowler who kept beating his bat with balls that moved away.

Dawid Malan

The clear weak link in England's batting, Dawid Malan seemed clueless against India's brilliant pace bowlers. He was trapped in front by Shami in the first innings and was squared up by an Ishant special in the second. Much to the annoyance of English spectators, Malan also dropped three catches in the slips across either innings. He is unlikely to play ahead of Moeen Ali at Lord's.

Jos Buttler

England's newly anointed Test vice-captain, Jos Buttler, made scores of 0 and 1. He hardly even threatened to score, let alone take the attack to the bowlers. He was comprehensively beaten by Ashwin's off-break in the first innings and played a horrible shot in the second to be one of Ishant's three victims in an over.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor