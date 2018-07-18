On a subcontinental-like surface in Headingley, India failed to counter England's disciplined pace bowlers and Adil Rashid's wizardry and ended up making a below-par 256 batting first. Led by Joe Root's second hundred in as many games and his unbeaten century stand with Eoin Morgan, England aced the target with more than five overs to spare to seal a come-from-behind series win.

Here, we present to you the player ratings from the final ODI at Headingley.

Virat Kohli — 10/10

With a big Test series looming, Virat Kohli showed signs of putting behind his struggles in the country in a mature, collected knock. The English pacers kept probing Kohli’s off-stump, but the batsman was up to the task, milking the seamers for runs in an elegant looking half-century. The skipper seemed well on course for a 36th ODI hundred when Adil Rashid ripped one past Kohli in Warne-esque fashion to peg back his off-stump.

Adil Rashid — 10/10

Adil Rashid showed just why he is one of England's most highly rated ODI bowlers when he ran amok in the middle of the innings to wreck a hardworking rearguard. He bowled Dinesh Karthik and had Suresh Raina caught at leg-slip in the same over before dismissing the skipper, Kohli, with a dream delivery. His 10 overs cost just 49 runs and gave England a firm boost in the first innings.

Joe Root — 10/10

In another batting masterclass, Joe Root anchored England's run chase with an extraordinary innings against India’s wrist-spinners. With a no-risk approach, Root milked the Indian bowlers for runs, placing survival over run rate but ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking. He had a stable Eoin Morgan for company, much like at Lord's, and the duo sealed the series for England with their ninth century stand since the last World Cup, the most by any pair. Root compiled his second hundred of the series in the process.

Eoin Morgan — 10/10

Finding form after a dry spell in T20Is, Eoin Morgan followed up his half-century at Lord's with another timely knock, guiding England past a tricky middle-over phase. He was as assured as Root at the crease and put the result beyond doubt with his handling of the Indian spinners. He also deserves special mention for the fantastic manner in which he rotated his bowlers and kept a leash on India's scoring rate.

Mark Wood — 9/10

With sheer pace and exceptional control, Mark Wood impressed in a stupendous show of 1/30 in his quota of overs. He had Rohit Sharma in a tangle with his pace and movement off the deck and went on the bowl a superb first spell that was tight but wicketless. He returned in the middle overs to prise out a settled Hardik Pandya and restricted MS Dhoni with his back of a length deliveries.

David Willey — 9/10

If Wood was brilliant, Willey was penetrative and kept probing with his fuller length and late swing. Willey's first six overs included a maiden and leaked just 20 runs. It included the vital scalp of Rohit Sharma, who flicked the left-arm pacer straight to deep square-leg. Willey returned in the death to dismiss MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to finish on 3/40.

Moeen Ali — 8/10

A crucial piece in England's ODI jigsaw, Moeen Ali was once again terrific with the ball, restraining India’s wristy batsmen with his tight line and length. The off-spinner played the perfect second fiddle to Rashid, containing the scoring rate from one end while Rashid picked up the wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan — 7/10

For the third time in as many games, Shikhar Dhawan failed to convert his starts into something substantial. He had made scores of 36 and 40 in the first two games, and once again seemed set to make it big at Leeds. However, he failed to dive while attempting a quick single when on 44 and paid the price as Stokes caught him short.

Shardul Thakur — 6/10

The Indian seamer scored some valuable runs down the order to take India to a competitive total on a tricky wicket. He struck two sixes to end the innings on a good note and carried forward the good work into his bowling, dismissing a rampant Johnny Bairstow early. Thakur was more consistent with his lines and was the best of Indian seamers on display.

MS Dhoni — 5/10

Struggling to middle the ball and stuck with the tail yet again, MS Dhoni ambled along at a strike rate close to 60 for the most part of his innings. Booed by sections of the crowd at Lord's, Dhoni persisted with his approach of taking the game deep but for the second time got out before he could up the ante.

Johnny Bairstow — 5/10

Johnny Bairstow started off with a bang against the Indian seamers, slamming seven fours in nine balls to race to 30 in no time. The opener took Bhuvneshwar Kumar for four fours in the third over and followed it up with three fours in the next over by Hardik Pandya. Just when it looked like Bairstow would race to a tall score, he flicked Shardul Thakur straight to short mid-wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal — 5/10

The leg-spinner kept things tidy from his end but failed to contain Root or Morgan. His 10 overs went for just 41 runs but the fact that he couldn't find wickets would hurt Chahal. It has been a problem for him this series even as Kuldeep has taken truckloads of wickets.

Hardik Pandya — 4/10

The flashy all-rounder walked in with India in a precarious position and focussed on building the innings with Dhoni. He scored a run-a-ball 21 before falling to the extra pace of Mark Wood. In back-to-back games, Pandya looked in control against the spinners, but came apart at the first sign of pace. He opened the bowling for India but was wayward with his lines and leaked runs.

James Vince — 4/10

In a rare opportunity in the ODI side, James Vince looked pleasing in a run a ball 27 from the top of the order. Vince was quite assured at the crease but ran himself out challenging MS Dhoni for a quick single. He might have to wait a while before another chance comes his way given that Alex Hales could be back by the time England play next.

Kuldeep Yadav — 3/10

The Chinaman spinner had been among the wickets in the last two games but failed to break the Eoin Morgan and Joe Root stand in the series decider. He seemed slightly frustrated when the batsmen worked him around for runs and couldn't stick to his lines with the ball. On a turning wicket, Kuldeep went wicketless and gave away runs at 5.5 per over.

Dinesh Karthik — 3/10

Karthik has had a horrendous time converting his starts to runs in this format of the game and once again the wicketkeeper-batsman, picked ahead of KL Rahul for the decider, threw it away against Adil Rashid. On 21 off as many balls and going just fine in the company of Kohli, he went for an expansive drive off the leg-spinner to inside edge onto his stumps.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar — 2/10

Returning from injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar couldn't make much of an impression despite some of the England seamers generating genuine swing and seam off the surface. The Meerut pace bowler is known for his ability to extract life out of any wicket but was lacklustre at Leeds, leaking runs and barely threatening to take a wicket. He might have to scrape off some dust before the Test series begins. With the bat, he did a more than decent job to take India to some respectability.

Rohit Sharma — 1/10

His familiar grievances on surfaces that do a bit for the seamers persisted as Rohit Sharma played out 18 balls for his two runs, eventually flicking one from David Willey to the deep square-leg fielder. The opener played and missed at as many as four balls in the opening over by Mark Wood. He remained edgy throughout his stay at the crease.

Liam Plunkett — 1/10

With the rest of England's bowlers right on the money, Liam Plunkett leaked far too many runs to give India a bit of relief from his end. The seamer perhaps used his variations too often and lacked the consistency to restrict the scoring areas. Morgan ended up using just five overs from one of his three frontline seamers.

Suresh Raina — 1/10

In his last seven ODI innings, Raina has fallen to a leg-spinner four times after his queer dismissal at Leeds off the bowling of Adil Rashid. The England leg-spinner had just sent Karthik packing when Raina, on the back of a decent knock in the Lord's game, decided to be cheeky without realising there was a leg-slip in place just for his attempted glance.

Ben Stokes — 1/10

The England all-rounder struggled to contain the flow of runs despite spinners bowling well around him. His lack of wickets would also bother England for he has just five wickets in his last nine ODIs while leaking runs at a deplorable rate. He wasn't required with the bat.

*Jos Buttler wasn't rated due to his minimal role in the game

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor