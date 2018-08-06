Birmingham: When Steve Smith cried on our television screens earlier this year, it made for a despondent scene. On the one hand, you could witness his anguish and ascertain how sorry he felt at what happened in South Africa. On the other, you just wondered aloud how world cricket would shape up in its aftermath, and more pertinently, India’s tour of Australia later this year.

Imagine, Smith and Virat Kohli having a royal go at each other. Not with words, but with their blades encompassing the opposite bowling attacks, akin to the spectacle they put on in 2014-15. We were denied that exhibition in 2017, when Kohli got entangled in a web of words with the Australian team (and media). Maybe it was the comfort of playing at home, and he was looking forward to the challenge later this year.

We will be denied this coming winter in Australia as well. With or without Smith though, they will be baying for Kohli’s blood this winter, and he will respond, surely, in the manner only he can. With Smith out of the equation for a whole year, there is only one batsman in the world at present capable of miraculous feats. A majestic 149 and 51 in Birmingham – which saw Kohli rise to number one in Test rankings – only encompassed this glorious truth.

Cut to that little passage of play on Thursday when Kohli was battling to keep India afloat. Batting with tail-enders, he was farming strike in a manner seen mostly in limited-overs' cricket. Why, as soon as Mohammed Shami came to the crease, Kohli had started picking ones and twos, and running that extra bit harder.

The highlight of that knock was in how Kohli faced Sam Curran. To counter the left-arm pacer, he increased the impact of his grip and the power of his wrists in shot making, particularly on the on-side. It was the 58th over of India’s first innings, the score still waiting to reach 200, when Curran angled in a full delivery. Kohli didn’t commit early, instead waited for the ball to reach him before flicking it with perfection past mid-wicket.

That shot opened up the leg-side field, and when Curran compensated by bowling on the off-stump next ball, Kohli guided it to third man boundary for another four. The 200 score came up – the batsman had just toyed with a 20-year-old bowler in his second Test!

It is a marker of his stature today, something Kohli himself brushed upon in the build-up to this first Test. "I didn't think 10 years ago that I'd be sitting here in my career," he had said. Sitting on the outside, talking cricket, he is a statesman for India. On the field, facing a bowler, whether be it a newbie Curran or a legend in James Anderson himself, Kohli is a behemoth.

Yes, it will soon be a decade of Kohli in international cricket, and it can be tough to forget the initial struggles that allowed him a firm footing in Indian cricket’s plans at a time when they were searching for the generation after Sachin Tendulkar to take shape. Even in the build-up to this first Test, all attention was on Kohli with a couple local newspapers going the extra mile to talk about the impact of his father’s demise at a nascent stage in his career.

When you look at Kohli today, look past the aggression that finds easy expression on the field. It is representative of the fight in him. Picking one's self up from the sunken low of losing a parent early isn't known to everyone. Yet, it was the Kohli we saw early on in his career who exhibited that fight better. Today, the batsman in him has outgrown that conflict.

This Kohli – the one exhibiting grandeur in awe-inducing style on every stage that he walks out to – encompasses that younger version as but a caricature to model himself on. At present, there are layers and layers of complication loaded onto the batsman – nay, personality – that he is.

And this is where one alludes to the 'position' that Kohli mentioned in his pre-match press conference.

Even as doubts remained through the summer, he was quietly confident about finding success in English conditions, and by asserting his authority in that first Test, the debate over his credentials has forever been silenced.

It doesn't matter anymore how many runs Kohli the batsman will – or won’t – score in the remaining four Tests. It doesn’t matter if Anderson will ever get his wicket again, or how many times, in this series. What matters is the impact of those runs, or purported dismissals, on Indian cricket's fortunes.

"I do think Kohli should take some of the responsibility for the loss," said Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports after England won on Saturday. He was questioning the decision to take Ravichandran Ashwin off the attack when England were 87-7 at one stage. Or, take Sunil Gavaskar’s words when he questioned India's build-up and the need for more practice for other batsmen, even as Kohli 'could score a hundred after 50 days off'.

It is impossible to segregate 'Kohli the batsman' from 'Kohli the captain' any longer. Despite scoring 200 runs in a single Test, it hurts more when the match result is a defeat, especially in a game that India ought to have won. If you are not yet convinced, see what Kohli himself said in the post-match ceremony, about batting that 'extra bit longer' when individual goals take a back seat but abilities are enhanced in a team's cause.

The underlining point here is simple. Today, Kohli finds himself in the enviable position of not only filling Tendulkar’s shoes with the bat in hand, but also the hole left vacant by the likes of MS Dhoni or Rahul Dravid (or Sourav Ganguly), captains who forged Indian teams that found success in overseas conditions across different formats. He has to go that extra mile, for the benefit of Indian cricket, both as captain and the number one ranked Test/ODI batsman.

And without Smith to push him close with a mountain of runs, Kohli will soon realise that it gets lonely at the top.