India vs England: Virat Kohli comes to MS Dhoni's defence after criticism over defensive innings in second ODI
Virat Kohli has come to the defense of teammate MS Dhoni who was criticised by many for his unusual decision to play a slower innings at a time when India desperately needed him to score runs.
Agence France-Presse,
July 15, 2018
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs TBC - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs TBC - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6125
|125
|2
|India
|5668
|123
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: India captain Virat Kohli said it was wrong for pundits to "pounce" on MS Dhoni and "jump to conclusions" following the former skipper's bizarre innings in the second one-day international against England at Lord's on Saturday.
MS Dhoni was dismissed by Liam Plunkett after scoring 37 runs from 59 balls. AP
The tourists were 140 for four, needing a further 183 runs in 23 overs to reach their target of 323, when Dhoni walked out to bat at the home of cricket. It was a situation that cried out for some belligerent batting from the often aggressive Dhoni, one of the best finishers of a white-ball innings in the modern game.
Yet instead, Dhoni made a sedate 37 off 59 balls with just two fours. When he eventually bowled out at the hands of Liam Plunkett, India were effectively beaten at 215 for eight with just under four overs remaining.
India were bowled out for 236 off the last ball of the match as England won by 86 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's finale at Headingley. Dhoni's innings may not have been quite as extraordinary as India great Sunil Gavaskar's infamous 'go-slow' against England at Lord's in the inaugural match of the first World Cup in 1975, when the celebrated opener carried his bat for 36 not out in a 60-over match his side lost by a mammoth 202 runs, but it was curious all the same.
England Test paceman Stuart Broad, commentating on Sky Sports, said of Dhoni, "today he never really quite got going and he had no fluency to his batting — two boundaries in 59 balls, and you're not going to win too many games doing that."
Meanwhile former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh added, "today was definitely a different Dhoni we got to see. He normally does take his time, but then once he's in he looks for the boundary. But, today he was short of partners, though he still probably defended too many balls."
However, Kohli defended the 37-year-old Dhoni, a veteran of 320 ODIs who effectively won the 2011 World Cup final for India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai off his own bat, by saying "this comes up again and again when he is not able to play in the normal way he does. It's very unfortunate people just jump to conclusions very quickly."
Kohli added that "when he does well, people call him the best finisher ever and when they don't go well, they all pounce on him. We all have bad days in cricket and today was a bad one for everyone, not just him."
"Also, you want to take the innings deep; you don't want to just lose by 160-170 runs, and he has the experience, but some days it just doesn't come off. Other people jump to conclusions, but we don't — we totally believe in him," Kohli added.
Updated Date:
Jul 15, 2018
