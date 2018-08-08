India vs England: Virat Kohli calls on fans to support entire team and not just specific players ahead of Lord's Test
Kohli, alongside the rest of his squad, interacted with the guests at the reception, signed autographs and posed for selfies.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Live Now
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|4221
|114
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has called on fans to support the entire team and not focus on just one or two players.
Addressing a gathering of senior diplomats, business chiefs and politicians at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha at his London residence yesterday evening, the batsman praised his fellow teammates for their hard work.
Virat Kohli celebrates after Alastair Cook was bowled out by Ravichandran Ashwin. Reuters/Andrew Boyers
"We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion. I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together," said Kohli, who was accompanied by his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.
"It's not about individuals or one or two players, it's about Team India together and that's the passion everyone should carry off the field as well," he said.
It is always wonderful to come to London and interact with people who love the game, he said.
The reception in honour of the Indian cricket team was hosted by the High Commissioner ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's, starting on Thursday.
"The whole team has played very well. We lost (the first Test), but we lost narrowly. And, I am confident that at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, we will win and go on to win the series," said Sinha, praising Kohli as the "greatest batsman in the world".
India are trailing the five-match Test series, having lost their first game at Edgbaston last week.
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2018
