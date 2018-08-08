First Cricket
India vs England: Virat Kohli calls on fans to support entire team and not just specific players ahead of Lord's Test

Kohli, alongside the rest of his squad, interacted with the guests at the reception, signed autographs and posed for selfies.

Press Trust of India, August 08, 2018

London: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has called on fans to support the entire team and not focus on just one or two players.

Addressing a gathering of senior diplomats, business chiefs and politicians at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha at his London residence yesterday evening, the batsman praised his fellow teammates for their hard work.

Cricket - England v India - First Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 2, 2018 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after England's Alastair Cook was bowled out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers - RC18A178DFE0

Virat Kohli celebrates after Alastair Cook was bowled out by Ravichandran Ashwin. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

"We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion. I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together," said Kohli, who was accompanied by his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

"It's not about individuals or one or two players, it's about Team India together and that's the passion everyone should carry off the field as well," he said.

Kohli, alongside the rest of his squad, interacted with the guests at the reception, signed autographs and posed for selfies.

It is always wonderful to come to London and interact with people who love the game, he said.

The reception in honour of the Indian cricket team was hosted by the High Commissioner ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's, starting on Thursday.

"The whole team has played very well. We lost (the first Test), but we lost narrowly. And, I am confident that at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, we will win and go on to win the series," said Sinha, praising Kohli as the "greatest batsman in the world".

India are trailing the five-match Test series, having lost their first game at Edgbaston last week.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

