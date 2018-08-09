First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
Pataudi Trophy Aug 09, 2018
ENG vs IND
Lord's, London
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Virat Kohli and Co will need to counter the Lord’s slope in order to mount comeback in series

Many overseas batsmen and bowlers have arrived at Lord’s and struggled to combat the slight tilt in the pitch. It can be deceiving and affect a batsman’s visualisation, while the bowlers can be affected in their run-up and the follow through.

Gaurav Joshi, August 09, 2018

As one looks towards the iconic Lord’s pavilion from the Nursery End of the ground, one thing that immediately sticks out is the slope across the ground. To be exact, the drop from the Grandstand side to the Tavern is over eight feet. No other ground in the world can boast of such a peculiarity. Many overseas batsmen and bowlers have arrived at Lord’s and struggled to combat the slight tilt in the pitch. It can be deceiving and affect a batsman’s visualisation, while the bowlers can be affected in their run-up and the follow through.

Former England batsman-turned-selector James Taylor, in an ECB video, suggest it is vital for each batsman to understand his technique so they can formulate a method while batting at the Nursery End or the Pavilion End.

India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli attend a nets session at Lord's. Reuters

India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli attend a nets session at Lord's. Reuters

Perhaps that was the reason why all the Indian batsmen reconfirmed their guards in the nets during a practice session. While the practice pitches are at the back of the ground and have no slant, it is quite important for the batsmen to be mentally ready for the way the ball may react depending on which end of the ground they are batting at. We could well see batsmen taking a slightly different guard to ensure they can combat the ball coming down the slope or holding its line against it.

Four years ago, Virat Kohli was left stunned after he shouldered arms to a ball that jagged up against the slope. It would leave a scar in his mind for rest of the series. Kohli is already in a better state mentally this time around, but for the other Indian batsmen that have struggled so far, the angle on the 22-yard-strip could be another dimension they need to cope against.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar spent a couple of minutes with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul in the build-up discussing the potential impact of the gradient. The former all-rounder could be seen gesturing the angle with his hands and how it could work in favour of the batsmen.

Taylor, in his video, mentions how he would shift his guard towards the off-side so he could cover the ball moving down the hill and use the movement to his advantage. Conversely, while batting on the Pavilion End, he would make deliberate effort to plant his front foot more down the wicket rather than across.

Former England captain Mike Gatting, who played for Middlesex for over a decade, was asked about the challenge the slope presented for the batsmen, to which he repied, “The less you think about it the better it is.” Ricky Ponting, who was also present at Lord’s for the MCC meeting said, “You can feel it (slope) under your feet, but it was always the best to ignore it rather than focus on it.”

The slope can also either facilitate a bowler or cause havoc for them. It is worth mentioning that four years ago when India pulled off a stunning victory at Lord’s, both Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the build-up spent close to an hour bowling on the practice pitches adjacent to match day pitches. In the lead-up to the match on Thursday, none of the bowlers seemed to have practiced the drills in the centre wicket area.

According to Gatting, it is the bowlers that can have more problems coping with the unnatural angle of the pitch rather the batsmen. Bowling from the Pavilion End is generally reserved for bowlers that can jag the ball back in towards the right-hand batsmen. Ishant had great success at Lord’s four years ago, as his natural movement allowed him to bowl ever further outside off-stump and still threaten the stumps. On the contrary, such is the slope that if the bowler cannot adjust his line, it can be common to see the ball drift down the leg-side. In a way, it is a double-edged sword.

While the Indian bowlers did not test themselves on the ground, bowling coach Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri did constantly talk to the bowlers in the nets about shifting their lines. Hardik Pandya, was one who continued to ask after nearly every delivery, “Is that okay or can I get wider?”

Former England fast bowler Mike Selvey sums up the technicalities the best in his column for The Guardian. "In order to make the best use of the Pavilion End, bowlers need to have a straight run to the crease rather than a curve."

Picking the right end as the bowler can be equally important. Generally, seam bowlers like bowling from the Pavilion End and jag the ball back of the pitch, while the swing bowlers like to operate from the Nursery End and operate into the breeze.

Either way, the Indian bowlers, and batsmen will need to counter the slope if they are to come out on top and level the series.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket News #England #England Cricket Team #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #India In England #India In England 2018 #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #Indian Cricket Team #Joe Root #Ollie Pope #Second Test #Test Cricket #Test Match #Virat Kohli

Also See

Being #SelfMade is never giving up




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all