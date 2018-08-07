When Sunil Gavaskar, the legend, speaks everyone sits up and takes note. He is an authority on the game, besides being, arguably, India’s best batsman ever.

The vast cricket-loving public hang on to his every word and virtually everything he says is accepted as an infallible truth. It is for this reason that television channels love to have him on their show. He brings credibility. But more than that, every time he speaks out they get more eyeballs and consequently create a greater impact. He is value for money, for sure.

On Sunday, when the living legend criticised the Indian team for taking a five-day break after the one-day series instead of playing two First Class matches, it was simply lapped up by an eager media, and public.

Gavaskar tellingly pointed out that playing a lot of white ball cricket was not ideal preparation for red ball cricket in England. His observation that the white ball does not swing as much as the red one, nor lent itself to reverse swing, was instructive. So too the observation that white ball called for greater bat speed, which could be a disadvantage where soft hands and playing late are key to survival in Tests.

Unfortunately, it is precisely to overcome these shortcoming that two First Class matches were impossible in the available time frame between the last ODI (17 July) and the start of the Test (1 August).

The players first needed to expunge white ball cricket and ODI out of their mind. They also had to quickly shed muscle memory. Under the circumstances, the only way they could have achieved these was through a short, complete break from the game.

This was to be followed by a fresh start at nets to get used to the demands of red ball cricket. Only then could India have competed on a level footing with Essex, whom they took on from 25 July. Certainly that match ought to have been a four-day affair and a First Class encounter rather than an outlet for all 18 to have a go.

Nevertheless some startling facts come to light when the microscope is turned on the team and its players.

Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair were engrossed with India ‘A’, who played a four-day ‘Test’ against England Lions. Incidentally, Alastair Cook, who scored a massive 180 in that game, flopped in the first Test. Others who turned out for England Lions included Sam Curran, the 1st Test hero; Dawid Malan, who dropped slip catches and batted awfully at Edgbaston and Oliver Pope, who has been selected for the 2nd Test along with Chris Woakes.

The ‘A’ team ‘Test’ ended on 19 July, just a few days before the tour match against Essex. The quartet, and also Shardul Thakur, thus had a bit of red ball cricket under the belt even before the Essex game.

Two others, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, have been on the County circuit since the month of May. Barring the interlude for the Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, they were fully clued into English conditions and the demands of red ball cricket, thanks to their stint with Sussex and Yorkshire respectively. Ishant delivered superbly in the Test, while Pujara was unfortunately axed from the playing eleven.

Two main fast bowlers were on the injured list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sent back to India while Jasprit Bumrah stayed back as he was being treated by England’s doctors. Fellow paceman Mohammed Shami with his multiple personal problems was being put through the paces at NCA.

Would India have risked exposing Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav in tour games? Unlikely. Touring teams rarely bowl their trump cards for long spells in side games.

This apart, the simple fact is that this tour schedule has been really clumsy. There ought to have been a greater break between white ball cricket and Tests. That would have provided the team a decent break of four to five days and then an opportunity to regroup for nets and later play a couple of tour matches.

In an ideal world that Test against Afghanistan (14-18 June) could have been slated for October. It was put together in haste and it is having its repercussions.

In Gavaskar’s era, or even during the 1990s, teams would play five to six tour matches. However those days are long gone. These days, the Indian team cricketers play around 275 days of cricket a year. This includes Indian Premier League matches, T20Is, ODIs, Tests, tour matches, the odd domestic match and also nets on tour. This workload is far too high for an international sportsman. Injury and burn rates are naturally high. A little time off would truly do a world of good for many of them. So why grudge that? Alternately, BCCI could come up with totally different teams for white and red ball cricket.

Actually, it would make sense to heap criticism on those scheduling India matches. They need to appreciate the difference between white ball and red ball cricket and provide the necessary cushion.

Lastly, do players and team management require support or nit-picking on a tough and long tour? Would implying that they are irresponsible and would go on a holiday rather than sweat it out in listless side games serve the cause?

The series is just a Test old. The need is to do everything required to foster team spirit and camaraderie, not setting them up to fall apart.

Make no mistake. This is a good team. They just need to be in the right frame of mind and in the zone to deliver. One narrow Test defeat cannot be held against them and their every act scrutinised so minutely. Give the players and team management some leeway. They are our best and deserving of support.