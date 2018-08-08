A rising tide lifts all boats. Had India won the first Test match against England, most of the debilitating issues would have been overlooked. The failure of the top order batsmen to look the part or even put up a semblance of a fight might also have been ignored.

Unfortunately, India lost the opening Test. But for skipper Virat Kohli, who excelled like the champion batsman he is, the rest looked like fish out of the water. Naturally, their errors and apprehensions were telecast and replayed so often that it looked like they were incapable of doing anything but making mistakes. To compound it, the close-ups shots and slow-motion replays made them look like a bunch of bunglers.

The loss and the manner in which the batsmen other than Kohli caved in triggered an avalanche of criticism and calls for wholesale changes to the playing eleven.

These were knee-jerk reactions which paid little heed to logic or reason. Indeed, till the toss and the exchange of team list for the second Test on Thursday, these demands to change the team would go on endlessly. But is change the only way forward?

Take the case of Cheteshwar Pujara, who many insist must be played in the second Test. Earlier, there were numerous arguments to play him in the first Test, but these were ignored. One of the critical things said in his favour was that he had maximum experience playing on English soil. He had been part of the English county scene these past few years and that experience alone ought to have been a good enough reason to fit him in the opening Test.

But a case was built that he was out of form and would not measure up to running between the wickets with the fleet-footed, run hungry Kohli. If these were the primary reasons for axing him for the first Test, what has changed since?

If anything, he has not played any competitive cricket of late and thus continues to be out of form. He also remains ponderous in his running between the wickets. Thus the logic of replacing an out of form batsman with another out of form batsman makes little cricketing sense. That is if his being out of form was the reason for dropping him in the first place. Worse, what if he too fails? Would they then bring the dropped and out of form batsman back to replace Pujara?

In the recent past, a player was swiftly brought back into the playing eleven only if he had been dropped owing to injury. The case of Ajinkya Rahane replacing Karun Nair, although the latter had made an all too rare triple hundred, is a case in point. Nair’s form and performance counted for nothing when the Indian team decided to reinstate Rahane.

Another reason to change the playing eleven could be due to a drastic change in the nature of the pitch. However, England being the tiny country it is, there would be precious little change in climatic conditions which could have a bearing on the respective pitches of the two nearby cities.

London, where Lord’s is situated, is sweltering hot these days. The dry conditions are expected to break the pitch faster than normal. But there is every chance that it could be kept moist in the run-up to the Test. Only a close look on the morning of the first day could offer some sort of clue. In any case, Lord’s has seldom been a spin bowler’s paradise and there is no reason to believe that the English groundsmen would now want to suddenly be charitable to India.

Of course, if paceman Jaspreet Bumrah is declared fit, he could be slotted into the playing eleven in place of Umesh Yadav. He would have Hardik Pandya’s medium pace as a cover, however inadequate that might seem.

Actually, India needs to guard against making wholesale changes. For one, it would unsettle the whole team and leave it short of confidence in the selection process.

Shikhar Dhawan might have failed. But he was chosen as Murali Vijay’s opening partner so that he could be a disrupter of the opposition's fast bowlers – like Virender Sehwag was in the earlier years. Hopefully, Dhawan would have spent the last few days trying to play close to the body and with soft hands. That could make the difference between success and another failure.

The talented KL Rahul too must have been chastened by twin failures at Edgbaston. He probably needs a lot more resolve and grit to make every opportunity count. His and Rahane's careers are on a razor's edge. At least Rahane would get a few more opportunities because someone thought it fit to make him vice-captain, his poor form notwithstanding. Rahul will not have that cushion. So, it is best he makes his talent count for something instead of seeming to head the Rohit Sharma way.

There is no doubting the ability of the eleven who played the first Test. It is just that some batsmen lacked application. A couple of them didn’t seem to even have the heart for a fight.

Yet, in a long five-Test series, there is plenty of scope for recovery and redemption. Lord's is the perfect inspiration to initiate that.