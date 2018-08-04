India vs England: Utilising early conditions, English bowlers desperately need to get Virat Kohli out early
The England bowlers bowled with fire at the start of the innings and they need to reproduce the same aggression and use the early morning conditions to good effect
Their batsmen nearly gifted the Test to India with a poor display in the second innings before Sam Curran led the fightback. That injected a bit of momentum in the English camp. They were down in the dumps at 87/7 before Curran and Adil Rashid led their revival. Curran was aggressive and that pegged India back, his 63 off 65 balls helped England post a somewhat competitive target. The bowlers then continued the fightback removing the Indian top-order early. It was some brilliant fast bowling from Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ben Stokes. Curran continued the good work with the ball too with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. England managed to get a wicket every time a partnership seemed to be building.
James Anderson managed to snare one wicket on Day 3. Reuters
However, they have not been able to break the Virat Kohli-Dinesh Karthik stand which is threatening to take the game away from them. They have already added 32 and with just 84 needed, England desperately need to send Kohli back early on Day 4. The bowlers bowled with fire at the start of the innings and they need to reproduce the same aggression and use the early morning conditions to good effect. Kohli seems to be batting effortlessly and there is very little that perturbs him when he is in his zone. England need a moment of magic from someone to get Kohli early. That will set the tone.
Karthik too looks settled and there should be sustained pressure from the England bowlers from both the ends. Rashid, if he gets to bowl, needs to up the ante and support the pacers. The first hour on Day Four is the best chance for England to take that giant step towards a win. It won't be easy because India bat deep. And this is where the English bowlers' mettle will be tested. The match is tantalisingly poised and England will need that extra push to get that first win on board and hence get back to winning ways. This Test is all about Kohli vs England and it's the timing of his wicket which will decide which route this match will take.
Aug 04, 2018
