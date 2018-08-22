India announced their squad for the remaining matches of the five-Test series against England on Wednesday, adding the uncapped Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari to the ranks.

The announcement, via a tweet by the BCCI, came shortly after India's 203-run victory over England in the third Test at Trent Bridge, which helped the visitors notch up their first victory in the ongoing series after losing the first two Tests.

Both opening batsman Murali Vijay, who had a woeful run with the bat in the first two Tests and registered a pair at Lord's, as well as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav — who went wicketless in the second Test — have been dropped from the side.

Both Shaw and Vihari enjoyed a good run of form in the India 'A' tour of England which took place earlier in the summer.

Shaw had captained India to victory in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, before making a mark in the Indian Premier League playing for Delhi Daredevils.

Hyderabad batsman Vihari, on the other hand, has had a good run of form in domestic cricket. Both Shaw and Vihari brought up centuries against South Africa A in the recent unofficial Test series.

Earlier on Wednesday, the visitors took all of 17 deliveries to collect the last English wicket, with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing James Anderson as the hosts folded up for 317 chasing 521. The series scoreline currently reads 2-1 in Joe Root-led team's favour.

India's squad for the fourth and fifth Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari