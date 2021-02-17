Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur after fitness test in hosts' squad for last two Tests

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 17th, 2021
  • 15:44:20 IST

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the India squad for the last two Test matches, which will be played at Ahmedabad, of the ongoing series against England.

The all-India senior selection committee has decided to retain the second Test squad except for one change. Shardul Thakur will be released for the Vijay Hazare and the pacer will be replaced by Umesh Yadav, who would first need to prove his fitness.

Umesh Yadav was out of the India squad due to a calf injury. AFP

Umesh last played for India in Australia when he injured his calf during the second Test at Melbourne.

The BCCI also announced that the selection committee has picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The four-match Test series is currently level 1-1.

India squad for 3rd and 4th Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.

