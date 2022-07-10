Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs England: Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav slams maiden T20I ton in just 48 balls

Yadav's century, however, went in vain as he got out after scoring 117 runs in 55 balls while India managed to put 198/9 on the board chasing a daunting 216.

India's Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the dugout after getting dismissed during the third T20I against England in Nottingham on Sunday . AP

India batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed his maiden international century on Sunday when the 31-year-old batter took just 48 deliveries to reach the milestone during their third and final T20 match against hosts England in Nottingham.

Yadav's century, however, went in vain as he got out after scoring 117 runs in 55 balls while India managed to put 198/9 on the board chasing a daunting 216.

Yadav's innings came at a crucial time for India as the star-studded batting line-up of India suffered another top-order collapse with the visitors reeling at 31/3 at one stage. All of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (11 runs each) and Rishabh Pant (1) disappointed on the day, leaving the bulk of task on the middle- and lower-order batters.

The Mumbai batter, however, kept India in the game by adding 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who was happy to play a second fiddle with an innings of 23-ball 28.

Earlier batting first, Dawid Malan's 39-ball 77 knock took England to a record total against India in the format at 215/7. Liam Livingstone (42 runs off 29) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) also made important contributions to the team against India's second-string bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal rested.

However, it was Suryakumar, who remained in the limelight for his century and was praised on Twitter by former cricketers and fans.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 23:36:53 IST

