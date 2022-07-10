India vs England: Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni spotted in stands during third T20I

Earlier, the wicket-keeper was seen in discussion with the Indian team during the second T20I in Birmingham.
Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the stadium for the third T20I between India and England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Dhoni was seen in the stands with his friends.
Earlier, the wicket-keeper was seen in discussion with the Indian team during the second T20I in Birmingham.
Several former Indian cricketers have a tendency to travel to the UK during this time of the year for a vacation.
Dhoni was also seen with Ravi Shastri near the commentary box, watching the third T20I with the former head coach.
India have already won the series 2-0, winning the first two matches. Rohit Sharma won 14th consecutive T20I match as the captain after beating England at Edgbaston.
If India wins the third match, it will be the sixth consecutive series whitewash under Rohit’s leadership.
Great to catch up with the maestro who looks in fine fettle - @msdhoni @SkyCricket @BCCI @ChennaiIPL #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/2WaBtV04Fk
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 10, 2022
Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks! #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YKQS8taVcH
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022
Exclusive pic of MS Dhoni from Trent Bridge @msdhoni #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PlfwU1PiTl — Jayprakash MSDian (@ms_dhoni_077) July 10, 2022
This has to be picture of the day - two of the best from India, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/oAfLbYXnt2
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 9, 2022
Look who I came across in Nottingham @msdhoni #Dhoni #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/y1zwwh9x5F — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 10, 2022
Live pictures of MS Dhoni
.@MSDhoni#TeamIndia#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/Brxg32SHa7
— DHONI Era™ (@TheDhoniEra) July 10, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Stuart Broad gave away 35 runs in just one over in the first innings against India while Bumrah, batting at No. 10, scored 29 of them.
Shardul, in fact, acquired the nickname ‘Lord’ last year for his heroics in the Test series against England in England.
If Rohit doesn't test negative in time, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take the captaincy role. On the other side, England is looking more furious under their new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.