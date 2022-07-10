Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni spotted in stands during third T20I

Earlier, the wicket-keeper was seen in discussion with the Indian team during the second T20I in Birmingham.

MS Dhoni (left) poses for a photo with Ravi Shastri during India vs England 3rd T20I in Nottingham on Sunday. Twitter

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the stadium for the third T20I between India and England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Dhoni was seen in the stands with his friends.

Several former Indian cricketers have a tendency to travel to the UK during this time of the year for a vacation.

Dhoni was also seen with Ravi Shastri near the commentary box, watching the third T20I with the former head coach.

India have already won the series 2-0, winning the first two matches. Rohit Sharma won 14th consecutive T20I match as the captain after beating England at Edgbaston.

If India wins the third match, it will be the sixth consecutive series whitewash under Rohit’s leadership.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 21:33:21 IST

