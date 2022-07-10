India vs England: Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni spotted in stands during third T20I

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the stadium for the third T20I between India and England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Dhoni was seen in the stands with his friends.

Earlier, the wicket-keeper was seen in discussion with the Indian team during the second T20I in Birmingham.

Several former Indian cricketers have a tendency to travel to the UK during this time of the year for a vacation.

Dhoni was also seen with Ravi Shastri near the commentary box, watching the third T20I with the former head coach.

India have already won the series 2-0, winning the first two matches. Rohit Sharma won 14th consecutive T20I match as the captain after beating England at Edgbaston.

If India wins the third match, it will be the sixth consecutive series whitewash under Rohit’s leadership.

This has to be picture of the day - two of the best from India, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/oAfLbYXnt2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 9, 2022

