India vs England: Tough for visitors to turn things around, but bowlers must restrict hosts' lead to under 300 runs on Day 4
The bowlers had a tough day, but if India really want to emerge with something from this Test then they should start by limiting England's lead to below 300 runs
After getting dismissed for a paltry 107 in the first innings of the Lord's Test, Virat Kohli-led India, once again, had their hopes pinned on bowlers to bring the team back into the game. The bowlers, who outperformed the batsmen during India's tour of South Africa by picking all 60 wickets in three Tests, had a difficult task against England. But then again, they delivered at Edgbaston in the first Test so there was no reason why they couldn't do it against at Lord's.
India pacer Mohammed Shami in action on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. AFP
As the Day 3 progressed, it became clear that it was not the day of the Indian bowlers. They started well, with pacer Mohammed Shami looking in sublime form, picking three wickets as England were reduced for 131/5. England took the lead, but India were trying hard to ensure the hosts don't run away with the match. Well, India's worst fears became reality as Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes built a solid partnership of 189 runs, gaining massive advantage in the match.
Woakes remained unbeaten on 120 while Bairstow was dismissed seven runs short of his century. The day ended with England taking a lead of 250 runs with four wickets in hand.
What can India do now? Not much to be honest. It's going to take a huge effort from the visiting side to turn the match around. The bowlers had a tough day, but if India really want to emerge with something from this Test then they should start by limiting England's lead to below 300 runs. Anything beyond 300 runs will make the task impossible for India. Again, Kohli has his hopes pinned on bowlers.
Also, India would pray for rain to play spoilsport again. The forecast is bad for Day 4, so India would want rain to cancel out any chances for England's victory. The more the delay, the better for India.
Aug 12, 2018
Aug 12, 2018
