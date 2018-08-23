India vs England: Tactical changes, smart execution stand out as Virat Kohli's men keep series alive with big win
Virat Kohli's leadership and batting, combined with a much-improved slip cordon ensured India registered a clinical 203-run win over England in third Test.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala, After The Flood: Despite Pinarayi Vijayan's denial, govt mismanagement and negligence can't be ruled out
-
Satya Pal Malik appointed new Jammu and Kashmir governor: Replacing NN Vohra rocks the boat unnecessarily
-
H4 EAD: Donald Trump Govt, in court filing, confirms plan to revoke H1B spouses' work permit is in 'final clearance review' stage
-
Ghoul director Patrick Graham, actor Manav Kaul discuss upcoming Netflix show, reviving the horror genre
-
Kerala floods to impact tourism, labour; deluge may cull state economy by 100 bps: Report
-
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat's mental strength during lengthy rehab helps her shoot historic gold
-
राफेल डील पर 100 शहरों में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेगी कांग्रेस
-
किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के 3 महीने बाद काम पर लौटे अरुण जेटली, संभालेंगे वित्त मंत्रालय
-
वाजपेयी के अनसुने किस्से (पार्ट-2): अटल-आडवाणी की जोड़ी ने ऐसे खड़ी की एक विरासत
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Updates: फाइनल में पहुंचे वीरधवल खडे
-
BJP कार्यकाल में बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के कारण बढ़ रही है मॉब लिंचिंग: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Winning is not everything; it is the only thing. Even team's harshest critics would accept that Virat Kohli's men had found the key that turned their fortunes around in Nottingham.
Following their resounding 203-run victory at Trent Bridge, credit must be extended to team management for their inspired selection and deploying the right men to get the job done.
Virat Kohli's batting and leadership stood out in India's 203-run win over England. AFP
For instance, there was a relook and change at those manning critical field positions. The positive results flowed almost immediately.
Butter-fingered Shikhar Dhawan was banished from the slips cordon. Even Ajinkya Rahane was deployed in slips only for spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The change of wicket-keeper too helped hugely. Debutant gloveman Rishabh Pant took some brilliant catches, especially in the first innings in which he grabbed five, and followed it with two more in the second innings.
Dhawan and Rahane's removal from slips ensured that Cheteshwar Puraja, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli manned the first, second and third slips respectively.
Rahul, who took seven catches in the Test, and Kohli were brilliant in the cordon, and along with Pant’s catching, they ensured a marked improvement in team's overall performance. Slip-catching was India’s bugbear in the first two Tests. Certainly, the shuffling of guard in that region lifted the quality of the seam attack and gave bowlers the confidence to go all out.
The change in opening combination was also particularly fruitful. Dhawan and Rahul outdid expectations by coming up with 60-run partnerships in both innings. By doing this, they blunted the early threat from the massively-experienced England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. This, in turn, allowed Pujara, Kohli, and Rahane to notch up substantial scores.
In fact, the sweetest aspect of the victory was India’s batsmen finally coming to the party. Even lower middle-order batsmen — Pant and Hardik Pandya — came up with useful scores to show that a lot of thought and spine had gone into batting over the past few days.
If batting took the battle to a different level, the selection of paceman Jasprit Bumrah showed what a highly potent force-multiplier could do. Brilliant as he was with the white ball, it was his bowling with the Dukes red ball that made a difference.
For one, the red ball was wobbling in the air and off the pitch, unlike the batsman-friendly white ball. Bumrah’s action, pace, subtle variations of length and line along with allied seam and swing movement made him an absolute nightmare. Frankly, he came across as a bigger threat with the red ball primarily because of the movement that he was able to squeeze out of it. There was little doubt the team sorely missed his services in the first two Tests. Just like there is little doubt that he will be a major threat to England in the remaining two Tests.
Bumrah’s stirring bowling spells lifted the quality of the attack to the extent that Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Pandya too strived hard to keep pace.
Finally, the Test stood out for Virat Kohli's astute captaincy and brilliance with the bat. What makes his cricket particularly compelling is the intensity he brings into everything he does.
He knew batting was an issue and the team had to put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to work their magic. In both innings, he took it upon himself to provide the lead (97 & 103) while the rest batted around him. He then stepped up to man the slips cordon and provided brilliant support to the bowlers.
This was as clinical a performance that one could hope to see from India in an overseas Test. It has not only given the team fresh hope, but has ensured that the series is alive going into the fourth Test.
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2018
Also See
India vs England: After maiden five-wicket haul, Hardik Pandya urges critics to stop comparing him with Kapil Dev
India vs England: We understand that players are under pressure, playing for their careers, says Sanjay Bangar
India vs England: Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping at Trent Bridge shows he is an exciting prospect