Winning is not everything; it is the only thing. Even team's harshest critics would accept that Virat Kohli's men had found the key that turned their fortunes around in Nottingham.

Following their resounding 203-run victory at Trent Bridge, credit must be extended to team management for their inspired selection and deploying the right men to get the job done.

For instance, there was a relook and change at those manning critical field positions. The positive results flowed almost immediately.

Butter-fingered Shikhar Dhawan was banished from the slips cordon. Even Ajinkya Rahane was deployed in slips only for spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The change of wicket-keeper too helped hugely. Debutant gloveman Rishabh Pant took some brilliant catches, especially in the first innings in which he grabbed five, and followed it with two more in the second innings.

Dhawan and Rahane's removal from slips ensured that Cheteshwar Puraja, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli manned the first, second and third slips respectively.

Rahul, who took seven catches in the Test, and Kohli were brilliant in the cordon, and along with Pant’s catching, they ensured a marked improvement in team's overall performance. Slip-catching was India’s bugbear in the first two Tests. Certainly, the shuffling of guard in that region lifted the quality of the seam attack and gave bowlers the confidence to go all out.

The change in opening combination was also particularly fruitful. Dhawan and Rahul outdid expectations by coming up with 60-run partnerships in both innings. By doing this, they blunted the early threat from the massively-experienced England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. This, in turn, allowed Pujara, Kohli, and Rahane to notch up substantial scores.

In fact, the sweetest aspect of the victory was India’s batsmen finally coming to the party. Even lower middle-order batsmen — Pant and Hardik Pandya — came up with useful scores to show that a lot of thought and spine had gone into batting over the past few days.

If batting took the battle to a different level, the selection of paceman Jasprit Bumrah showed what a highly potent force-multiplier could do. Brilliant as he was with the white ball, it was his bowling with the Dukes red ball that made a difference.

For one, the red ball was wobbling in the air and off the pitch, unlike the batsman-friendly white ball. Bumrah’s action, pace, subtle variations of length and line along with allied seam and swing movement made him an absolute nightmare. Frankly, he came across as a bigger threat with the red ball primarily because of the movement that he was able to squeeze out of it. There was little doubt the team sorely missed his services in the first two Tests. Just like there is little doubt that he will be a major threat to England in the remaining two Tests.

Bumrah’s stirring bowling spells lifted the quality of the attack to the extent that Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Pandya too strived hard to keep pace.

Finally, the Test stood out for Virat Kohli's astute captaincy and brilliance with the bat. What makes his cricket particularly compelling is the intensity he brings into everything he does.

He knew batting was an issue and the team had to put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to work their magic. In both innings, he took it upon himself to provide the lead (97 & 103) while the rest batted around him. He then stepped up to man the slips cordon and provided brilliant support to the bowlers.

This was as clinical a performance that one could hope to see from India in an overseas Test. It has not only given the team fresh hope, but has ensured that the series is alive going into the fourth Test.