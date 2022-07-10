Live score India vs England, 3rd T20I: Bishnoi removes Malan for 77

OUT! Bishnoi to Malan, Malan goes for the slog sweep into the air, and finds Rishabh Pant with the catch. Malan's good innings comes to an end. Malan c Pant b Ravi Bishnoi 77
|England
|India
|169/4 (16.4 ov) - R/R 10.14
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Liam Livingstone
|Batting
|30
|21
|0
|3
|Moeen Ali
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|3.4
|0
|30
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 168/4 (16.3)
|
1 (1) R/R: 6
Liam Livingstone 1(1)
Moeen Ali 0(0)
|
Dawid Malan 77(39) S.R (197.43)
c Rishabh Pant b Ravi Bishnoi
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final T20I between England and India in Nottingham. India, under Rohit Sharma, have already clinched the series and would be looking to complete a clean sweep. Watch out this space for more updates.
After 16 overs,England 167/3 ( Dawid Malan 77 , Liam Livingstone 29)
Harshal Patel in for his third over. Harshal is punished by Livingstone for two consective sixes in the over. 15 runs off the over.
After 14 overs,England 142/3 ( Dawid Malan 70 , Liam Livingstone 13)
Dawid Malan scores a fine fifty, his 12th T20I fifty. Remember, Malan was dropped by Harshal Patel off his own delivery in the sixth over, but it has been a fine recovery from Malan ever since. Avesh Khan bowls the latest over and 17 runs come off it.
After 12 overs,England 111/3 ( Dawid Malan 49 , Liam Livingstone 3)
Jadeja returns, and goes for 13 runs in it. That includes a four and a six from Malan.
After 10 overs,England 86/3 ( Dawid Malan 27 , Liam Livingstone 1)
India continue chipping away with wickets as Harshal removes Phil Salt. Liam Livingstone is the new batter. Four runs and a wicket.
OUT! Cleaned by Harshal Patel and Phil Salt has to depart. Philip Salt b Harshal Patel 8
After 8 overs,England 71/2 ( Dawid Malan 16 , Philip Salt 5)
Umran Malik strikes to get rid of Jason Roy, who looks to cut but gets an edge en route to Rishabh Pant. It was a promising innings from Roy, who has struggled this series so far, but his stay in the middle yet again comes to an end after scoring 27. Phil Salt is the new man in. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Edged and caught! Jason Roy falls victim to Umran Malik. Roy goes for the cut but all he gets is an edge en route to Rishabh Pant. Roy c Pant b Umran Malik 27
After 6 overs,England 52/1 ( Jason Roy 23 , Dawid Malan 7)
Harshal Patel introduced into the attack. He puts down an easy catch off his own bowling, while bowling to Malan. Malan was looking to flick but ended up hitting straight to Harshal, who got a grasp of the ball but could not complete the catch. End of the powerplay phase.
After 5 overs,England 43/1 ( Jason Roy 21 , Dawid Malan 0)
Change of bowling as Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack. Roy punishes the spinner, going for a six off the first ball. Just a couple of balls later, Roy clears mid-on fence for a four. 11 off the over.
OUT! Buttler got off to a promising start today, but his innings ends after he falls victim to Avesh Khan. Buttler looks to play early, but is chopped on asthe ball hits the stumps. Buttler b Avesh Khan 18
England XI: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
India XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
England changes: Reece Topley and Phil Salt in, Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran out
India changes: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer in for Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.
With the series already in their bag, one wonders what Team India's approach for what is effectively a dead rubber will be like — whether they retain the winning combination from the second game and go for the kill or offer another round of opportunities to some of the younger members of the squad.
Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Team India take on Jos Buttler’s England in the third and final T20I at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Sunday. This will be the second consecutive game the two teams face off in, after having been scheduled to play the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday.
The Men in Blue registered a formidable 50-run win over the hosts in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday. Hardik Pandya was the star of the day for India on Thursday, notching up his maiden T20I fifty while also scalping four wickets.
India had won the toss in the series-opener and opted to bat. Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) contributed quickfire knocks to take India to 198/8 from 20 overs.
In reply, Hardik took four, while debutant Arshdeep Singh too scalped a couple of wickets to see off England for 148.
Focus will be on England’s batters, including Jos Buttler, with the skipper having been dismissed for a golden duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball in the first T20I.
As far as India are concerned, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant return for the second and third T20Is, after having played the fifth Test that India lost last week. For India, all eyes will be on that man, Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the third T20I between England and India:
When will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?
The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played on 10 July 2022 (Sunday).
Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?
The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I start?
The India vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE?
The India vs England 3rd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.
