Live score India vs England, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant open India's innings

After 2 overs,India 15/0
Sam Curran into the attack from the other end. He begins with an outswinger to Pant, who collects a single off a drive. Pant later collects a boundary, going over the bowlers' head for the four.
|India
|England
|34/0 (3.2 ov) - R/R 10.2
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batting
|16
|11
|0
|2
|Rishabh Pant (W)
|Batting
|15
|9
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|David Willey
|2
|0
|25
|0
|Moeen Ali
|0.2
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
34 (34) R/R: 10.2
Rohit Sharma (C) 16(11)
Rishabh Pant (W) 15(9)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston. India will be looking to seal the series, with the Men in Blue having won the first T20I by 50 runs just a couple of days back. Stay tuned
After 1 over, India 8/0
David Willey with the ball first up for England, with Rohit facing him. Rohit is off the mark with a single towards third man. Rohit was looking to hoick over midwicket but got a thick edge past the slip fielder to collect the single. Pant is also off the mark with a single. Rohit then finishes the over with a maximum, clearing over long leg.
Time for LIVE action. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant open for India. So, Rohit has a new opening partner, it's Pant, not Virat Kohli opening. David Willey with the ball first up for England.
Playing XI
England XI: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson
India XI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja all return to the XI!
Toss update: England win the toss and skipper Jos Buttler says the hosts will bowl first against India
Former England skipper Eoin Morgan recently lauded Team India for rediscovering their aggressive approachthat they had lacked at the T20 World Cup in UAE last year. "The most impressive thing about India for me today is what they lacked in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, they brought," Morgan said to Sky Sports.
Seniors such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant return to action starting with the second T20I against England in Birmingham. The eyes, as often, will be more glued on Virat Kohli, albeit this time on his batting form rather than his on-field antics. He will have to accommodate into India’s refreshing and new batting approach in the format.
Check out the second T20I preview here
England vs India, 2nd T20I Live Score and Update
for more updates.
Preview: High on confidence from their 50-run win in the first T20I in Southampton, India face England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, hoping to seal the series.
Hardik Pandya produced a clinical display with both bat and ball in the first T20I. While he scored his maiden T20I fifty for India after the Men in Blue opted to bat, Hardik’s four-wicket spell was pivotal in restricting the hosts to 148, while thy looked to chase down 199.
Apart from Hardik, Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also played aggressive knocks in leading India to 198/8. In reply, England’s new limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler got off to a miserable start with the bat, being dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
There will be personnel changes as far as India are concerned though, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant making their way back to the squad for the first time since India’s fifth Test defeat to England at Edgbaston last week.
England will hope for an improved performance from their top and middle-order batters. Moeen Ali (36) was their top-scorer on Thursday, and Daawid Malan (28), Harry Brook (21) and Chris Jordan (26*) too got off to starts but the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler failed to fire.
Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second England vs India T20I:
When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on 9 July 2022 (Saturday).
Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
What time will the India vs England 2nd T20I start?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE?
The India vs England 2nd T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.
