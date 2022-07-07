Live update India vs England, 1st T20I: Chris Jordan strikes to remove Deepak Hooda

OUT! Caught by Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan strikes in his first over. Deepak Hooda is caught by the fielder at short backward square. Hooda c Tymal Mills b Jordan 33
|India
|England
|96/3 (9.2 ov) - R/R 10.29
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batting
|25
|13
|3
|1
|Hardik Pandya
|Batting
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Matt Parkinson
|1.2
|0
|16
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 89/3 (8.4)
|
7 (7) R/R: 10.5
Hardik Pandya 5(2)
Suryakumar Yadav 2(2)
|
Deepak Hooda 33(17) S.R (194.11)
c Tymal Mills b Chris Jordan
IND vs ENG match today at Ageas Bowl, Southampton live Score and update
After 6 overs,India 66/2 ( Deepak Hooda 29 , Suryakumar Yadav 4)
India gallop to over 60 in the powerplay phase in Southampton. The Men in Blue have lost both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but Deepak Hooda is off to an explosive start, scoring 29 off 11 balls.
After 1 overs,India 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Ishan Kishan 3)
Sam Curran into the attack first up for England. Rohit Sharma finds the boundary, hitting a four through the mid-off. Jordan dives but eventually deflects it to the fence. Nine off the first over.
Playing XI:
England: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson
India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and says India will bat first. Rohit confirms Arshdeep Singh is in fact making his T20I debut for India.
Arshdeep Singh set to make his T20I debut for Team India
Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022
He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2YOY15GwRj
According to ESPNCricinfo, much like the Ireland series, VVS Laxman would be standing in for India head coach Rahul Dravid in the T20I series opener against England.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20I between England and India at Southampton's Rose Bowl. India will hope for a change of fortunes after having lost the fifth Test to England, which meant that the trophy had to be shared after a 2-2 scoreline. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: India and England will be up against each other in the first T20I of the series in Southampton. The England side defeated India in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series to manage a 2-2 draw.
The focus now shifts to the limited overs fixtures where the two teams will lock horns with each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs. India skipper Rohit Sharma who had missed the Test after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier is out of the isolation following a negative test.
When will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be played on 7 July 2022 (Thursday).
Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be played in Southampton.
What time will the India vs England 1st T20I start?
The India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 10:30pm (IST).
How can I watch the India vs England 1st T20I LIVE?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.
