Team India star batter Virat Kohli suffered an injury scare ahead of the team’s crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England. Kohli got hit in the groin area by a Harshal Patel’s delivery during the net sessions on Wednesday.

Notably, after getting hit, Kohli was down on his knees for some moments before he got up again and started warming up with low jumps. The 34-year-old batter left the net session after some time. However, as per various media reports, the blow isn’t serious, and there’s nothing to worry about as far as Kohli’s participation in the match against England is concerned.

Virat Kohli was hit by a Harshal Patel delivery in groin area but looks fine. #INDvENG #ICC — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 9, 2022

Interestingly, Virat is in the top nick in T20 World Cup. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which even he has termed as his “best T20I knock”.

Kohli has been on a roll since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form.

Since then, Virat has scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 72.22. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat, with the best score of 122*.

Meanwhile, India are gearing up to lock horns with England in the big semifinal clash at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India entered the semifinals as the toppers from Group 2 in Super 12s, while England finished second in Group 1.