Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

While India have had better performances in the group stage compared to England, a high stakes, ‘winner takes it all’ contest like this always starts on an even keel.

England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has already admitted that they have not play their best cricket and the Indian team needs to ensure that a Jos Buttler and Stokes himself don’t choose the semifinal to bring their A-game to the fore.

History is also a bit against India when it comes to results at the business end of the ICC events.

Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions — 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final, and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

However, India hold the edge over England when it comes to the head-to-head record in T20Is.

India vs England head-to-head record in T20I

Total matches – 22

India won – 12

England won – 10

India vs England T20 World Cup head-to-head record

India also hold the advantage over England when it comes to the T20 World Cup. The two sides have faced off thrice, in 2007, 2009, 2012 and India emerged winners twice, while England won one match.

India holds a slight edge over England in the last five T20I matches

India and England faced in a three-match T20I series in 2022, with the Men in Blue winning the series 2-1. In the last fiveT20I matches against England, India have emerged winner in 4 games.