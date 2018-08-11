India vs England: Swing king James Anderson demolishes Virat Kohli and Co for 107 on rain-marred Day 2
The inept technique coupled with fragile temperament of Indian batting was thoroughly exposed as they crumbled to 107 all out against James Anderson-led seam attack on a rain-hit second day.
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi may need more than a 'hug-and-wink' routine to counter BJP's grand strategy for 2019
-
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman results show Opposition alliance is still a long way away; BJP can rest easy for now
-
Asian Games 2018: Indian weightlifters hope to replicate Gold Coast success despite injuries, doping setbacks
-
Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's inimitable style saves this mixed bag of a sequel
-
SBI Q1 results: Pain of NPAs continues; but with IBC picking up pace, banks can hope for higher recovery ahead
-
14 policemen dead, 20 wounded in Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Ghazni; residential areas of city targetted
-
मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस को चुनाव जीतना है तो बीजेपी की कमजोरी को हथियार बनाना होगा
-
राहुल की जयपुर यात्रा: आपसी कलह से जूझती कांग्रेस में आएगा उत्साह ?
-
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test at Lord's, DAY 2nd: बारिश बंद हुई तो इंग्लिश गेंदबाज बरसे
-
मॉनसून सत्र: राज्यसभा में टला तीन तलाक बिल, शीतकालीन सत्र में होगा पेश
-
केजरीवाल ने मोदी विरोधी महागठबंधन में शामिल होने से क्यों तौबा कर ली?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: The inept technique coupled with fragile temperament of Indian batting was thoroughly exposed as they crumbled to 107 all out against a top quality England seam attack on a rain-hit second day of the second cricket Test.
While skipper Virat Kohli had insisted that there are no technical problems but the horrendous batting effort painted a sorry picture.
Put into bat under overcast conditions, the frailties of a wobbly top order was there for everyone to see as veteran James Anderson (5/20) made them hop, skip and jump on a track with his 26th five-wicket haul in longest form. He was ably complemented by Chris Woakes (2/19), Sam Curran (1/26) and Stuart Broad (1/37).
James Anderson holds up the ball taking in the applause after claiming his sixth five-wicket haul at Lord's. AP
The excessive seam movement became too hot to handle despite only 35.2 overs being bowled on the day.
Anderson was right on target removing Murali Vijay (0) with a delivery that pitched on the middle stump line and moved enough as the opener tried to flick it, only to miss the line completely.
KL Rahul (8) lazily nicked a delivery on the fourth stump as India lost their openers in very first session in which only 6.3 overs were bowled.
Cheteshwar Pujara (1 off 25 balls) left a lot of deliveries but was once again run out trying a quick single with his skipper Kohli backtracking after initially responding to a call.
The only hope was the skipper himself and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (18), who had scored a memorable century in 2014.
With the conditions adverse, not for once did the Kohli-Rahane duo look settled during their 34-run stand off 13.1 overs.
If Anderson wasn't troubling them with off-stump channel, then it was comeback man Woakes, who was ready to make life miserable for the duo.
Replacing first Test hero Ben Stokes, Woakes repeatedly hit the seam and got it to nip away from the right handers beating the bat innumerable times.
Finally, Kohli (23) who had battled hard for 70 minutes and 57 balls, forced into committing a mistake by Woakes.
A delivery that pitched on middle stump hit the seam and Kohli closed his bat face with a leading edge being gobbled at the slip by Jos Buttler.
Hardik Pandya (11) didn't learn from his mistakes as he was dropped by Buttler in the slip cordon and played a similar shot with hard hands to be caught by the same fielder.
Dinesh Karthik (1) was clueless as Curran got one to dart back in as it breached it his defences.
Rahane's patience gave away as Amderson coming for his second spell bowled a beauty to force him to edging one to the slips as India's resistance ended in a jiffy.
It was Ravichandran Ashwin's 29 that ensured that India crossed the three-figure mark as England gained complete control despite a day and half's play being already lost due to inclement weather.
Updated Date:
Aug 11, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Virat Kohli's sensational century ushers hosts to position of comfort on Day 2 of first Test
India vs England: New tour, different series but same old questions persist for the visitors
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 at Edgbaston, Full cricket score: Kohli's ton puts India in driver's seat at stumps