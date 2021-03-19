India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna earn call-ups to hosts' ODI squad

The All-India senior selection committee on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

The committee has decided to include batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the ODI squad. The Mumbai cricketer who was recently included in the T20I team impressed with his knock of 57 off 31 on his debut innings in the 4th T20I against England.

Other notable inclusions are Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna. Pandya had an impressive domestic season performing with the bat and ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Pant made his comeback to the ODI squad as well after being included in the T20I squad earlier following brilliant performances in Australia and England Test series. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too have been included in the squad. Prithvi Shaw, despite a terrific campaign in Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored 827 runs and led Mumbi to the title, has not been included.

It's a maiden call-up to the ODI squad for both Suryakumar and Krishna. Jasprit Bumrah, who recently got married, continues to be on leave.

The players who are missing from the ODI squad against Australia include Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami.

All three matches will be played in Pune with the first one scheduled to take place on 23 March. The other two matches are on 26 and 28.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.