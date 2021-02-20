India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia included in hosts' T20I squad

India have announced their squad for the T20Is against England with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia making the cut for the first time.

The 19-man squad also includes pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who makes a comeback in the T20 internationals while Varun Chakravarthy has also been named.

Jharkhand and Mumbai Indians cricketer Kishan has been named in the squad just hours after his smashing knock against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sanju Samson's name was, however, missing while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out of the squad for the five-match T20I series against England.

All the T20Is are scheduled at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from 12 to 20 March.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.