India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar responds to Ravi Shastri's statement, says Indian teams of the past have also won abroad
Gavsakar said, "All I can say is that no Indian team has won in Sri Lanka for a long time. But we have won in the West Indies, in England, Test matches in Australia and South Africa,"
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Section 377 verdict removes an albatross from many necks, but expect empire of majoritarianism to strike back
-
Telangana Assembly dissolved: Caretaker chief minister KCR sets tone for early election, says cabinet 'worked tirelessly'
-
SC verdict on Section 377 won't end fight against inequality; love is as much about caste, class and religious struggle
-
ISL 2018: FC Pune City's Iain Hume says knee injury's worse than 'freak' head accident sustained in 2008
-
External factors alone aren’t to blame for plunging rupee; govt can weigh currency trade with oil exporting nations
-
सवर्ण आंदोलन और देशव्यापी बंद पर सियासी दलों की चुप्पी का क्या मतलब ?
-
भारत बंद: क्या शिवराज सिंह चौहान को भी वनवास पर भेज देंगे सवर्ण
-
धारा 377 Live Updates: RSS ने कहा- SC की तरह हम भी इसे अपराध नहीं मानते लेकिन सेम सेक्स मैरिज प्राकृतिक नहीं
-
भारत बंद LIVE: पप्पू यादव के बाद श्याम रजक की कार पर हमला, MP में पुलिस पर पथराव
-
विधानसभा भंग कर KCR ने किया अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान, BJP के साथ जाने से किया इनकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has reminded Ravi Shastri that India had won Test series in West Indies and England, a day after the under-fire coach claimed his side has better overseas record than teams of the last 15-20 years.
While India lost yet another Test series away from home following the 60-run defeat in the fourth Test against England at Southampton, head coach Shastri insisted the current side is better travellers than the teams of the last 15-20 years.
Gavaskar, once a teammate and captain of Shastri, recalled some of the series wins abroad by Indian teams of the past.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Getty Images
"All I can say is that no Indian team has won in Sri Lanka for a long time. But we have won in the West Indies, in England, Test matches in Australia and South Africa," Gavsakar told India Today on Thursday.
The last time India won a Test series in England was in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.
The batting great said, "What I can say is that teams in 1980s have won in England and West Indies. Rahul Dravid also won series in West Indies in 2005, in England in 2007 and captained when India beat South Africa for the first time (in South Africa).
"Dravid gets very little credit for his leadership and his team's wins. There have been teams who have won overseas."
Gavaskar criticised the batsmen for their inability to tackle England spinner Moeen Ali, who ended the game with nine wickets.
"Lack of footwork has hurt Indian batsmen, they are not getting to the pitch of the ball against Moeen Ali. This comes from playing too much of white ball cricket, in one-dayers you won't have four slips when pacers are bowling and you can hit through the line."
Though England have sealed it in their favour with three wins in four Tests, Gavaskar said the assessment of the team should be done after the last Test at the Oval.
"I think that's something that needs to be looked at by the end of the series. During the series, I understand saying that we are still good to keep morale up. There is still one Test to go. A real assessment has to be made on 12 September, when series ends," Gavaskar said on the eve of the fifth and final Test.
He also believed that young Prithvi Shaw can be played as an opener.
"I believe you can play Prithvi Shaw, there is no harm in playing him as an opener.
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin's inability to thrive in conducive conditions leaves fourth Test in balance
India vs England: Joe Root feels Test cricket is alive and kicking, pointing to closely-fought Pataudi Trophy so far
India vs England: Uncapped Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari included in visitors' squad for fourth and fifth Tests