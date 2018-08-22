India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 percent of match fee for breach of ICC Code of Conduct during third Test
Broad admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.
Nottingham: England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.
Stuart Broad in action during the third Test. AP/Rui Vieira
Broad was found to have breached Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.
The incident occurred in the 92nd over of India's first innings on Sunday, when following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Broad walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner, which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batsman.
Broad admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Aleem Dar.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Aug 22, 2018
