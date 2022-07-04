India vs England: 'Standards are so high for Virat Kohli,' Graeme Swann defends Indian batter

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has come out in support of Virat Kohli after the Indian cricketer once again failed to convert a start into a big score. Kohli, who has been struggling for big scores for a while now, made a good-looking 20 in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test before edging a Ben Stokes' delivery behind the wicket.

While Kohli's dismissal led to dismay among fans and experts, Swann has defended the former India captain, saying that Stokes' delivery was "unplayable".

“You can say what you want, I don’t care, who is batting in any period of Test history if you can survive that delivery you are very, very lucky. That is unplayable. It’s a lucky catch in the end,” Swann said on Sony Sports.

“Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot, back foot that ball is a ripsnorter. For an English point of view, I often find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think ‘wow they are quite harsh on him’. The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today,” he added.

Kohli who got out trying to play the Stokes' ball on the front foot has often faced criticism for lunging forward in English conditions. Swann said that it was "clever batting" from Kohli as James Anderson and Stuart Broad won't ball short balls.

“Yes, he is looking to get forward, but he knows that the England bowlers, Broad and Anderson, are looking to pitch it up. Jimmy won’t waste his time bowling many short ones to Virat. I think it was clever batting,” Swann said.

