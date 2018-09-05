The 1876 encounter between the Seventh Cavalry Regiment of the United States army and the Lakota and Cheyenne Indian tribes, or the Battle of Little Big Horn as it is remembered, ended in a comprehensive victory for the Native Americans. Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, The US forces were outnumbered and outgunned. But even in victory, the famous Sitting Bull, leader the Indian warriors, recognized there was trouble ahead for his people. Their opponents, though defeated were likely to improve in numbers and weaponry, giving them the advantage in future confrontations. “One day,” the great chief proclaimed to his adversaries, “your people will outnumber my people. But that day is not today.”

On the fourth day of the fourth Test in Southampton, England completed a series win over the visiting Indians. Their victory was not unexpected; it is difficult overcoming England in their own conditions. But India fought them all the way and have shown signs that not long into the future, they could well return and beat England at home.

Spin, of necessity, was India’s main mode of attack for much of their past. Good seam was hard to come by. Spin, therefore, would have to do, and it was not unusual for India’s bowling unit to include, two, three or even four spinners. Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan were fine fast bowlers, but too often they lacked sufficient support.

A spin-based attack served them well at home. Whenever they travelled abroad, however, it was found to be inadequate. In countries such as South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand, seam bowling is paramount. Good spin always has a part to play, but fast bowling tends to play a bigger role in most games outside of the subcontinent, and that was always an area of concern for India.

Nowadays things are different, however. All of a sudden India has a pace attack fit to stand alongside any in the game. Whereas there used to be one, probably two fast men of note in the side, they now have six or seven to choose from. Currently, in England, there are Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. All are capable of generating serious heat; all are capable of provoking disconcerting movement.

And if that were not enough, recovering in India is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who only failed to make the tour because to injury. Save for the impressive James Anderson, he is the most skillful swing bowler in the game, adept at eliciting swing in both directions. Had he been in the side India would likely have won at Birmingham, and not lost as they did by only 31 runs.

Significantly, Anderson and Stuart Broad are 36 and 32 respectively. Both are still excellent bowlers in English conditions, yet it can’t be all that long before Anderson, especially, hangs up his boots. He is, at the moment, irreplaceable. None of India’s fast bowlers, on the other hand, are older than 30 years, and so most of them should still be available the next time India visits England.

India’s batting, led by the inimitable Virat Kohli, should remain intact for a while also. Shikar Dhawan is the oldest at 32, but even if replacements are required, there are a number of very promising young players, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari for instance — first class averages 56.72 and 59.79 respectively — waiting to step in.

Neither team has batted all that well as a unit this series, though there have been standouts like Kohli, Jos Buttler and Pujara. The openers, in particular, have had a difficult time combating the swing and seam that has been on offer. But there can be no doubting the quality, not only of incumbents KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, but also that of the possible options as well.

Unexpectedly, particularly for batsmen who are supposed to be good players of spin, Moeen Ali was the main destroyer at Southampton, snaring nine wickets in the game. The wicket was dry and facilitated turn, but India’s batsmen will need to do a better job of negotiating him in future contests.

Of concern, is the fact that Ravichandran Ashwin was not able to do likewise for India, considering his much bigger reputation as a spinner of quality. He will need to reassess his line, the speed at which he bowls, and other matters. Still, he remains a spinner of class, one of the best in the game, and is likely to up his performance the next chance he gets.

For England, Alastair Cook has been a great player, but he has been held in the grip of poor form for a while and has now announced his retirement after years of stellar service. Additionally, England has long had trouble locating a suitable partner for Cook. Keaton Jennings has looked a reasonably good player at times, but he too has suffered in tough batting conditions and is yet to nail down his place. Consequently, England now has the unenviable task of finding a stable opening pair.

And so here we are. India has lost a series that it might well have won had things been slightly different. But there will be other opportunities in the future. Much can change in a short time but India appears to have a large pool of exciting talent that should serve them well. There is some talent available to England too, but they will probably need to endure a period of scarcity before their stocks can be properly replenished.

England managed to hold off India on this occasion and Indian fans are understandably disappointed. Nevertheless, despite recent failures in South Africa and now in England, India is now in the process of developing a team that should enable them to win more regularly abroad. Root and his endured on this occasion. Yet the series was so hard-fought that he could well be entertaining thoughts similar to those of Sitting Bull those many years ago: One day India will defeat England in a series played in England. But that series is not this series.