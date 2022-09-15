India vs England: Series at stake in 3rd T20I as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co eye consistency

India and England will faceoff on Thursday in the T20I series decider at the County Ground in Bristol. With two matches already played, the series is currently leveled 1-1.

An all-round England began the series with a nine-wicket win as the visitors failed to find their rhythm in the first match, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Co bounced back in style in the second encounter to register an eight-wicket win.

Smriti Mandhana was the Player of the Match as she slammed a brilliant 79-run unbeaten knock to help India level the series. She was provided good support from Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Indian bowlers who were rudderless in the first match also had a good time in the second T20I. England were restricted to 142/6 with Sneh Rana taking three wickets.

The comeback in the second T20I also highlighted India’s overall quality and strength, and the biggest challenge will now be to sustain the momentum and clinch the series. It’s no secret that the Indian side is full of match-winners but it is important for them to click together consistently as a team.

Dayalan Hemalatha, who is back in the side after a long gap, and Kiran Navgire, who made her debut in the first match, will hope to make the most of the opportunities in the last game of the series. This will help India address its reliance on top guns for the runs.

Bowlers had a good outing in the previous game and will hope for the same in the series decider.

England, on the other hand, had a horrific batting performance at Derby and it was the sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier that helped them to a respectable total. The openers were the star for them in the first match. And the hosts would also hope for a consistent batting performance to complete the job against an in-form India.

Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross

The match will begin at 11 PM IST and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

