India vs England Second T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

The young Indian unit has already taken a lead over England after demolishing them in the opening fixture of the three-match T20I series. Several experienced players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, will power the Men in Blue when they will lock horns with the hosts for the second T20I at Southampton’s Edgbaston Stadium at 7:00 AM IST on Friday.

Indian pacers have done significantly well even on the flat surface of the Rose Bowl. However, the inclusion of Bumrah in the attack will boost their confidence. Arshdeep Singh, who picked up a couple of wickets, can be dropped from the next game to accomodate the pacer.

Axar Patel can also be replaced with Ravindra Jadeja, who fetched a ton on the Edgbaston track earlier in the Test. Kohli maybe seen in the place of Deepak Hooda.

For England, the first match of Jos Buttler as a skipper came out to be a huge disappointment. He blamed the entire squad in the post-match talk. He also asked them to take more responsibility to bounce back from the upcoming match.

The English batting unit, including Buttler himself, saw a rare collapse in front of Indian pacers. The bowlers also turned out to be costly as they failed to restrict the visitors from reaching the mammoth total.

India vs England Second T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the Second T20 International of India’s Tour to England 2021-22.

India vs England Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for England vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan.

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (C&WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Mark Parkinson.