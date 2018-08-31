India vs England: Sam Curran says home side were surprised by lateral movement generated by visiting seamers
Curran scored his second Test half-century as England recovered from 86-6 to finish with 246 runs and put up crucial lower-order partnerships with Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs SIN - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs NEP - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs HK - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs OMA - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs MAL - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs SIN - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs England: Virat Kohli's pace quartet building menacing aura thanks to versatility and raw speed
-
Stree movie review: Raj Kummar Rao & Co are a hoot, Shraddha Kapoor is nicely intimidating in an unusual horror flick
-
Donald Trump gives John McCain's remembrances a miss: US President's absence shows inability to seize symbolic power of presidency
-
NTR's son Nandamuri Harikrishna's demise marks an end of resistance to Chandrababu Naidu's control over TDP
-
Congress' nasbandi infuriated the whole country, BJP's notebandi has upset only the commentariat
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आर्टिकल 35ए पर सुनवाई जनवरी 2019 तक के लिए टली
-
मध्य प्रदेश में कृष्ण के बहाने यादवों को एकजुट करने की कोशिश में जुटे अखिलेश यादव
-
'सुधा दीदी' की गिरफ्तारी पर छत्तीसगढ़ में विरोध, लेबर यूनियन प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में
-
IRCTC घोटाला: तेजस्वी यादव और राबड़ी देवी के साथ सभी आरोपियों को मिली जमानत
-
LIVE Asian Gamaes 2018 Day 13 Updates: वीमंस स्क्वॉश टीम फाइनल में, क्या मिलेगा गोल्ड?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Southampton: Sam Curran said England were surprised by the amount of lateral movement India generated throughout the opening day but he kept it simple and played without fear to lift the hosts to a fighting total in the fourth Test.
Curran (78) scored his second Test half-century as England recovered from 86-6 to finish with 246 runs. The left-hander put up crucial lower-order partnerships with Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
Sam Curran in action on Day 1 of the fourth Test. AP/Alastair Grant
"It was pretty tough — it swung massively throughout the day. Even when I was in, probably in my 30s, it was still swinging around consistently when the ball was 65 overs old. That surprised us a little bit how much it swung, and how much it did off the wicket," said Curran.
"There were some very good balls in there, to a lot of the top order. But we managed to get 246 which from 86 for six looks a decent score now. That's a massive positive for us going into tomorrow with a bit of momentum."
Curran had played a match-winning knock in the Birmingham Test but he was left out of the Nottingham Test after Chris Woakes' return at Lord's.
However, injury concerns to Woakes ahead of the fourth Test meant Curran was back in the team.
He said he was disappointed to be left out of the Nottingham Test but his resolute half-century was not to prove a point to the team management.
"I was disappointed (at being dropped in Nottingham), but at the same time took it as a positive. You can't really leave someone out who's got a hundred (Woakes at Lord's). It's just a great squad at the minute, and everyone is fighting for their places.
"It's an international sport you try to do the best you can for your side. I wasn't proving a point at all. I just tried to play like I did for Surrey last week — with no fear, nice and positive and try not to overthink it. Luckily enough, it came off.
"I'm not going to change the way I play it's just who I am. I was unlucky obviously last week to miss out. But I love being around the squad. There are some great names in the team, and I'm learning so much," he said.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2018
Also See
India vs England: 'You can't pick 5-6 wickets every session,' says Jasprit Bumrah after hosts scrape to 246
India vs England: Ben Stokes included in playing XI against Virat Kohli and Co at Trent Bridge in place of in-form Sam Curran
India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara's old-fashioned grind on Day 3 suggests he is still team's best No 3 against any attack