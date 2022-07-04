India vs England: Rishabh Pant sets record for most runs in a Test in England by visiting wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant broke the record previously held by West Indian great Clyde Walcott that stood for more than seven decades.
On Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke a 72-year-old record. Pant, who has been in great form this Test following his 146 in the first innings, achieved the feat of most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in a Test match in England.
West Indies’ Clyde Walcott held the previous record for this, scoring an aggregate of 182 in a Test against England at Lord’s way back in 1950. With Pant scoring 57 in India's second innings, he aggregated 203 runs across the two innings in Edgbaston.
He was dismissed by Jack Leach, the very bowler her had smashed all over the park in the first innings.
Most runs in a Test match in England by a visiting wicket-keeper
182 (14+168*) Clyde Walcott for WI at Lord's in 1950
176* (146+30*) Rishabh Pant - this match
Prev best for India 151 (77 & 74*) by MSD also at Birmingham 2011#INDvENG #IndvsEng #ENGvIND #EngvsInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 3, 2022
India’s previous best was by former captain MS Dhoni when he scored an aggregate of 151 at Birmingham back in 2011.
After being put into bat by England, India seemed to be in trouble at 98/5 in the first innings, but Pant and Ravindra Jadeja (104) took India to 416 in the first innings.
England could manage just 284 in their first innings, meaning India gained a lead of 132 runs.
India are aiming for a first Test series win in England since 2007.
