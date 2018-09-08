First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Final Sep 06, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja says it's difficult to maintain rhythm while playing just one format at international level

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

Press Trust of India, September 08, 2018

London: Spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

Jadeja took two for 57 on day one of the fifth and final Test, which happens to be his first of the series.

"For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance," he said after stumps on day one.

File photo of Ravindra Jadeja.

File photo of Ravindra Jadeja.

"When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience (rhythm) you need to play at international level is less. So you have to keep motivating yourself whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field."

He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfill the all-rounder spot for India.

"Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn't anything new to me. It is a matter of time.

"When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats, said the southpaw.

India did well to reduce England to 198 for seven by close of play considering the hosts were 133 for one in the 64th over.

Jadeja said that the bowling attack worked together to a plan of cutting down boundaries and frustrating the English batsmen.

Jadeja took a couple while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shared the other five wickets as India's bowling proved miserly throughout the day.

"Everyone bowled well, especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries. Our plan was that if they didn't get boundaries, they'd panic and play wrong shots and get out. And that's exactly what happened.

"From there we got six wickets for 50 or so. As a bowling department, that is our idea not to concede runs. If there's a partnership, we will bowl in good areas. In England, if one wicket falls, you get two or three in a cluster. And that's what happened," he said.

Mohammed Shami was unlucky as he beat the batsmen on numerous occasions, but failed to induce an edge.

"Shami bowled well. He was unlucky that he beat the bat so many times. He's bowling with good rhythm; he is generating good pace too. Shami, Bumrah and Ishant — all of them did well, said Jadeja.

England made their best start of the series on a pitch that proved to be more batsmen friendly than others earlier, with the first wickets putting on 133 runs. Thereafter the hosts collapsed in the final session, conceding six wickets for 65 runs.

"This is a good wicket for batting. There's nothing much in it. As the game progresses, the pitch will get slower. It's looking slightly dry. But our three fast bowlers bowled really well.

"It's difficult when you're not getting any help from the wicket on day one. The ball you're actually trying to bowl...it's not coming out that way. I was just thinking that Shami, Ishant and Bumrah were bowling well from the other end. They were beating the bat non-stop.

"I was just thinking that I shouldn't concede boundaries, because if that pressure is released at one end, it becomes easy for the batsmen. We didn't get any wickets in the second session but we didn't concede many runs either. We came back well. Everyone did their jobs in the bowling department," Jadeja said.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018

Tags : Alastair Cook, Cricket, England, England Vs India 2018, India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Test Cricket

Also See

India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all