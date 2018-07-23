India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin to return to Worcestershire for County Championship after Test series
Ashwin has joined Worcestershire for the final two Specsavers County Championship matches against Essex at Chelmsford and Yorkshire at Blackfinch New Road.
Press Trust of India,
July 23, 2018
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has signed up for Worcestershire and will stay back in England after the Test series to take part in the final two rounds of the County Championship.
Ashwin has joined Worcestershire for the final two Specsavers County Championship matches against Essex at Chelmsford and Yorkshire at Blackfinch New Road.
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP
According to a statement issued by Worcestershire, the 31-year-old, who has had a stint in Worcestershire, will replace Wayne Parnell as the county's overseas player.
Ashwin made a massive impact on and off the field after being signed for the final four Championship matches last summer, helping the county to gain promotion to Division One.
He picked up 20 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls and also made crucial runs with the bat batting at number six and averaged 42.
Worcestershire have been trying for many months to re-sign Ashwin and have received the green light from the BCCI.
Worcestershire CEO Matt Rawnsley, who has played a major role in the negotiations, said: "We are delighted to have Ashwin coming back for what could be a key part of the season.
"He is one of the best spinners in world cricket and the influence he had here last season cannot be underestimated.
"The lads all speak so highly of him, the impact he had on the field and the way he slotted in so well off the pitch and he was willing to offer advice to our young spinners like Ben Twohig," he added.
Head coach Kevin Sharp echoed Rawnsley's sentiments and said: "Ashwin is world class and he loved it at Worcestershire.
"Conversations have been ongoing about him coming back and I'm sure he will be a great fillip for us. He had a massive input for us on and off the field last summer in helping us gain promotion and he is a high-class individual."
Updated Date:
Jul 23, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav should feature in starting XI, says Mohammad Azharuddin
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin, a perpetual student of the game, can make a difference for visitors
India vs England: Zaheer Khan says visitors have strong bench strength in pace bowling despite injury concerns