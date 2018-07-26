First Cricket
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin suffers minor hand injury during visitors' warm-up game against Essex

Ashwin was hit on the right hand during a net session this morning. To avoid any further damage, Ashwin decided not to bowl, bat or field on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, July 26, 2018

Chelmsford: India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday suffered a minor hand injury and as a precautionary measure did not take the field on the second day of the ongoing three-day practice game against Essex.

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP

Ashwin was hit on the right hand during a net session this morning. To avoid any further damage, Ashwin decided not to bowl, bat or field on Thursday.

The Indian team management said that the physio has taken a look and deduced that it was only a minor injury.

Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break.

India were all out for 395 in 100.2 overs with Dinesh Karthik top-scoring for the visitors with his 82-run knock.

The first Test begins in Birmingham on 1 August and spinners are likely to play a key role, considering the hot conditions, suitable for Indian bowlers.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018

