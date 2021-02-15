India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin scores fifth Test century, wishes pour in on Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin notched up his fifth hundred in Test Cricket at Chepauk during the third day of the second Test against England. Ashwin's ton took India's second-innings lead past the 450-mark.

Ashwin's Test century comes after a gap of almost five years. His previous ton came against West Indies where he had scored 118 off 297 balls in the third Test in 2016 at Gros Islet.

Following Ashwin's century, BCCI tweeted, "A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud."

ICC too tweeted Ashwin's feat, writing, "Crowd favourite R Ashwin’s first Test century at his home ground!"

"Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem," tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

Cricket Australia congratulated R Ashwin's achievement writing, "CENTURY! He’s done it! A fifth Test hundred for Ashwin to go with his five-fa in the first innings! What a performance in front of his home crowd."

The official Twitter handle of the England Cricket team tweeted that the "superb century" from R Ashwin leaves them with a target of 482 in the fourth innings.

Actor Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "5 wickets in first innings.. n now a smashing 5th test century Take a bow n yesss waiting for 10 wicket haul in the match @ashwinravi99."

5 wickets in first innings.. n now a smashing 5th test century 👏👏👏

"The Best TN has produced till date @ashwinravi99 way to go Ashaa..," tweeted former India cricketer S Badrinath.

Ashwin's century and his partnership of 96 runs with India skipper Virat Kohli helped India build a huge second innings lead, even as the hosts attempted to level the series after having lost the first Test. Ashwin played effortlessly against England spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach.