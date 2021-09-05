India vs England: Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, three other support staff members to remain in isolation

In a COVID-19 scare in the ongoing India-England Test series, four members of the Indian support staff were sent in isolation. After head coach Ravi Shastri’s results returned positive in a lateral flow test on Saturday, he along with three others – bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel – were sent in isolation.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening,” a press release from the BCCI stated.

They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the BCCI said.

India will resume proceedings on Day 4 of the Oval Test at 270/3, with skipper Virat Kohli (26) and Ravindra Jadeja (10) taking charge.