India vs England: Ravi Shastri returns to English commentary box in the UK

Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach for the Indian side in the first four games of the series, was present at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday for the rescheduled fifth Test as a commentator with the official broadcaster.

The 60-year-old retired cricketer returned to English commentary stint for the first time since stepping down as the national coach after India's T20 World Cup debacle last year. During the IPL 2022, Shastri was a part of the Hindi commentary team.

As far as the Indian coach is concerned, India's batting legend Rahul Dravid replaced Shastri in the role soon after.

Shastri, as a head coach, had a significant influence on the Indian team that was able to take a 2-1 unassailable lead last year in England. He also had a fine relationship with then captain Virat Kohli.

Shastri arrived in the UK earlier this month and also shared a picture with Wasim Akram when the duo met at Lord’s.

The legendary cricketer also lamented at the wicket of Shubman Gill, stating that there was no intent in the shot that he got out to.

"Yeah, he (Shubman) will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot," said Shastri on air.

Shastri also came out for the pre-match analysis ahead of the start of the fifth Test in Birmingham.

England also had a change of coach and captain for the match as Chris Silverwood was sacked as the head coach earlier in 2022 and Brendon McCullum was appointed as the new head coach. This came shortly after Ben Stokes took over from Joe Root as Test captain after The Ashes drubbing Down Under.

