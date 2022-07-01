India vs England: Ravi Shastri explains why Shardul Thakur is preferred over R Ashwin in starting XI

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri explained how confusing Ravichandran Ashwin’s selection in the playing XI has been in overseas Tests as India took on England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham on Friday.

India once again dropped Ashwin from the starting XI as Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were trusted as the all-rounders for the game as the visitors lead the series 2-1. With his omission from the fifth Test, Ashwin has missed out the entire Test series against England. The off-spinner was reportedly considered for captaincy as well but the idea was dropped as he was not a sure starter in the playing XI.

Shastri, while commentating during the fifth Test match for the official broadcasters, explained that the conditions in England compelled them to keep Ashwin out of action.

“Even last year, every time we went to the ground in the morning, he would always be there in the 12, and we would see the pitch, and we would be very tempted, should we play him, should we not, and suddenly 20 minutes before the toss there would be a cloud cover, it would get overcast (laughs). It happened at The Oval, we stuck with Shardul Thakur and he did the job. Two fifties and wickets,” said the 60-year-old retired all-rounder.

Ravi Shastri on Ashwin's selection in playing 11

The pitch at Edgbaston has historically supported spinners and Ashwin picked up seven wickets the last time he played at the ground in 2018. There were also speculations that India will play both the frontline spinners considering the pitch and conditions in the recently-concluded series between England and New Zealand. Since the conditions at the toss were overcast, India captain Jasprit Bumrah must have been compelled to keep him out of the game. The fans also took the opportunity and showed their disappointment over the matter.

Btw where's the shame Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, for not playing Ravi Ashwin??? Ehhh. Oh sorry... No Kohli-Shastri in power, no blame games. — Jaanvi (@ThatCric8Girl) July 1, 2022

Ashwin will also not feature in the white-ball series against England.

