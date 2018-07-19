India vs England: Ravi Shastri dismisses speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, says he is not going anywhere
India head coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed speculation about MS Dhoni's retirement, which gained traction on social media after the former India captain took the match ball from the umpires after the third ODI at Headingley.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 19, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
India head coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed speculation about MS Dhoni's retirement, which gained traction on social media after the former India captain took the match ball from the umpires after the third ODI at Headingley.
File image of Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni. AFP
According to a report in The Times of India, Dhoni sought the ball to show it to Bharat Arun, India's bowling coach.
"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like," Shastri was quoted as saying in the report.
This news will come as a relief for Indian cricket fans who were worried after Dhoni's unimpressive show in the ODI series.
In three games, Dhoni amassed 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and striking them at 63.20. While he continued to be reliable behind the stumps, his batting was so poor that he was booed during the Lord's ODI, which India lost by 86 runs.
But Shastri insisted that Dhoni would bear the brunt rather than hanging up his boots considering his experience and the inputs that he offers to the side.
"That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere. But right now, all this clamour is nonsense. He wanted to show the ball to Arun to just have a look at it after close to 45 overs had been bowled," the Indian head coach asserted.
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2018
Also See
India vs England: MS Dhoni's unusual act post third ODI keeps Twitter abuzz with speculations about his retirement
India vs England: Over-reliance on top order continues to haunt visitors ahead of series decider
India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ouster from Test squad due to injury puts BCCI support staff under scanner