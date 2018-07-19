India head coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed speculation about MS Dhoni's retirement, which gained traction on social media after the former India captain took the match ball from the umpires after the third ODI at Headingley.

According to a report in The Times of India, Dhoni sought the ball to show it to Bharat Arun, India's bowling coach.

"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like," Shastri was quoted as saying in the report.

This news will come as a relief for Indian cricket fans who were worried after Dhoni's unimpressive show in the ODI series.

In three games, Dhoni amassed 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and striking them at 63.20. While he continued to be reliable behind the stumps, his batting was so poor that he was booed during the Lord's ODI, which India lost by 86 runs.

But Shastri insisted that Dhoni would bear the brunt rather than hanging up his boots considering his experience and the inputs that he offers to the side.

"That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere. But right now, all this clamour is nonsense. He wanted to show the ball to Arun to just have a look at it after close to 45 overs had been bowled," the Indian head coach asserted.