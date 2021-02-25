Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs England: R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to 400 Test wickets; Twitter salutes spinners' achievement

  February 25th, 2021
It has been another day of cricket in India and another day of the record-breaking performance from Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 34-year-old spinner on Thursday became only the fourth Indian bowler to enter the 400-wicket club in the five-day format and the fastest as well as he dismissed Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the third India-England Test being played at Ahmedabad.

The wicket fell in the 24th over of the third innings as Archer missed a fuller delivery trying to sweep, and got out lbw.

Ashwin has achieved the landmark of 400 Test wickets in 77 matches. He's also the second-fastest cricketer in the world to pick 400 Test wickets. the record is held by Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved the milestone in just 72 matches.

For India, Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) are the only other Indian bowlers to take more than 400 Test wickets.

Ashwin's record-making performance led to a barrage of tweets congratulating and appreciating the tweaker's achievement.

