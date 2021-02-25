India vs England: R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian to 400 Test wickets; Twitter salutes spinners' achievement

It has been another day of cricket in India and another day of the record-breaking performance from Ravichandran Ashwin.
The 34-year-old spinner on Thursday became only the fourth Indian bowler to enter the 400-wicket club in the five-day format and the fastest as well as he dismissed Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the third India-England Test being played at Ahmedabad.
A major milestone for India’s spin king R Ashwin 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QbXdiD8fYO
— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021
The wicket fell in the 24th over of the third innings as Archer missed a fuller delivery trying to sweep, and got out lbw.
Ashwin has achieved the landmark of 400 Test wickets in 77 matches. He's also the second-fastest cricketer in the world to pick 400 Test wickets. the record is held by Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved the milestone in just 72 matches.
Fastest to 400 Test wickets (No. of matches):
72 - Muralitharan
77 - ASHWIN
80 - Hadlee
80 - Steyn
84 - Herath #INDvENG @ashwinravi99
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 25, 2021
For India, Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) are the only other Indian bowlers to take more than 400 Test wickets.
Ashwin's record-making performance led to a barrage of tweets congratulating and appreciating the tweaker's achievement.
Terrific consistency!
Well done, keep it up @ashwinravi99.
Joy to watch you bowl. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CEBkoUQVlR
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 25, 2021
Magnificent milestone for the spin wizard @ashwinravi99 Congratulations Ash on 400 Test Wickets. Keep ‘em coming. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jFfa5hyzfV
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2021
The legend gets to 400 wickets! What a feat 😍 @ashwinravi99 #INDvsENG
— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 25, 2021
@ashwinravi99 congratulations on 400 wickets legend! #INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021 #cricket
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 25, 2021
Well done @ashwinravi99 on reaching 400 wickets .Phenomenal! Congratulations on a fantastic achievement. Great going, keep it up! 👍🏽
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 25, 2021
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on 400 test wickets.. well done.. keep going @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #ENGvIND
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 25, 2021
What a moment for @ashwinravi99 . Joins an elite club of Indian bowlers with 400 test wickets. He is the fourth in the list after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev & Harbhajan Singh. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2myRMl0Wwd
— Debasis Sen (@debasissen) February 25, 2021
Great bowler. Period. 400 test wickets. @ashwinravi99
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 . Huge landmark, humoungous effort, 400 wkts no mean achievement.
— neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) February 25, 2021
Ravichandran Ashwin got past Harbhajan Singh, who took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the second Test.
The spin combination of left-armer Patel and off-spinner India vs England exploited the turning Motera pitch at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi stadium to the full and England's first innings folded in just 48.4 overs after the visitors opted to bat.
Ashwin's century and his partnership of 96 runs with India skipper Virat Kohli helped India build a huge second innings lead.