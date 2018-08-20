India vs England: Putting as many runs as possible on board and tiring out bowlers should be Virat Kohli and Co's aim on Day 3
India have to play according to the merit of the ball rather the situation of the match. Putting as many runs on the board — even scoring 500 would be fine as their is a lot of time left in Test — and tiring out the English bowlers should be their target.
In their wildest dreams, India wouldn't have imagined of the situation they are in. It's the exact situation a team would want after going down the way they did at Lord's. But the match is far from won.
File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters
One of the biggest factor in this series so far has been the weather. And as former England player and Nottingham local Graeme Swann suggested that if the sun comes out in the last three days, England will get very good batting conditions to bat in.
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul started confidently perhaps because of the substantial lead that they had. Even Cheteshwar Pujara batted with 'intent' as he has often been asked to. But that is where India have to be vigilant.
They have to play according to the merit of the ball rather the situation of the match. Putting as many runs on the board — even scoring 500 would be fine as their is a lot of time left in Test — and tiring out the English bowlers should be their target.
Another psychological move would be declaring the innings rather than being bowled out. With Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings struggling to get big scores under their belt, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that India will fancy a couple of wickets late on Day 3.
Aug 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018
