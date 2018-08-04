India vs England: Only 84 runs to win, but Virat Kohli and Co will be aware of how tricky chasing low targets can be
India will know that chasing low targets is always a tricky affair. Otherwise there would not have been over 40 instances of Test teams chasing 194 runs or less coming a cropper.
‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings’ or so goes a popular saying. That’s something that should be kept in mind as the Edgbaston Test, perched on a razor’s edge at the end of the third day, winds towards an early close.
The odds ought to have been with India, especially as the target was a mere 194 runs and skipper Virat Kohli is an acknowledged master of the chase. However, there are justified fears that Kohli lacks support at the other end. Additionally, any one of the dangerously swinging, seaming deliveries could have his number. Certainly conditions are not conducive to batting and it is only the exceptional brilliance of Kohli that is keeping India afloat.
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century in the first innings. Reuters
Chasing low targets is always a tricky affair. Otherwise there would not have been over 40 instances of Test teams chasing 194 runs or less coming a cropper.
India themselves have been involved in quite a few of these twists and turns. They have won some and lost some, depending on how fortunes were stacked.
Just last year, at Bengaluru, a strong Australian batting line-up needed a mere 188 in the last innings. But they succumbed to Ravichandran Ashwin (6 for 41) and pressure to lose by 75 runs.
To memory, India’s worst batting performance in a chase was in Bridgetown, Barbados when the team had the greats of Indian batting: Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Sidhu and Sourav Ganguly. India had to score just 120 runs for a win and the West Indies bowling attack was without the indisposed Courtney Walsh, the leader of the pack.
However Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklyn Rose made mincemeat of the famed Indian batting line-up and shot them out for 81 on a fairly decent pitch.
India, though, have not been on the receiving end all the time. They have also dished out defeats when least expected. Kapil Dev’s sensational bowling performance in Melbourne when Australia were chasing 143 runs for a win comes to mind readily. The injured Indian fast bowler had to have a cortisone injection for his knee to get into the thick of things. And when he did, he swung the ball brilliantly, bagged five wickets for 43 and helped shoot out the Aussies for 83 in their own backyard.
In another Test, in Mumbai, the Aussies needed only 107 to put it across India. But with Harbhajan Singh bagging five wickets on a wearing pitch, India won by 13 runs.
England too have a record of pulling off narrow wins, the most memorable ones being in the 1980s when their combination of Mike Brearley as skipper, Ian Botham and Bob Willis as executioners, successfully defended small targets of 130 and 151.
It is not just Test cricket, there have been numerous instances of teams defending small scores in ODIs too, though for Indians the two most memorable instances have been the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies and the Asia Cup triumph against Pakistan.
In the World Cup final, India successfully defended 183 while in Sharjah, Pakistan, chasing 126 for a win were shot out for 87 by L Sivaramakrishnan and others.
In a Test match situation, there are two factors that teams chasing low scores have to battle: thanks to a limited time frame, the opposition can and will throw all their resources at them. This includes the best bowlers going flat out and fielders desperately flinging themselves around to make the most in the short time span available. These will lead to the second factor: pressure.
Once a couple of cheap, early wickets are lost, the rest of the batsmen, no matter who, will be under tremendous pressure to preserve their wicket, farm the bowling and at the same time maintain a decent run rate to push back the opposition. Momentum is crucial in a cramped run chase.
James Anderson, England’s pace ace, put it in clear terms at the end of the third day’s play: “We know it’s (the fourth day's play) going to be 25-30 overs maximum one way or the other, so we can give it all we can.”
The fast bowlers would probably have just one spell to bowl on the fourth day and they could give it their best shot. They don’t have to worry about conserving energy. They can just throw themselves head long into the action for one last fling and hope for the best.
For India, Kohli is the key. They need just 84 runs but have only five wickets in hand. Of course, the tail did a superb job in the first essay. But it was all a Kohli show.
The encouraging note for India is that Kohli is still around and his partner Dinesh Karthik is really batting at his best. If the duo continues in similar fashion for the next 15 to 20 overs, India should surge ahead. In such a case this Test will not go down as a footnote in yet another list of teams failing to successfully chase small targets. Kohli and Karthik have an onerous task in hand. May the force be with them.
