India vs England: 'Nothing short of inspirational,' Twitter flooded with tributes as Ishant Sharma plays 100th Test

  • FP Trending
  • February 24th, 2021
  • 17:26:34 IST

By being picked in the playing XI for the Day-Night Test against England in Ahmedabad, Ishant Sharma will complete his 100th Test appearance, and in doing so, the right-arm pacer has created history by becoming only the second Indian fast bowler after legendary Kapil Dev to achieve this feat.

Ishant debuted in 2007 and has claimed 302 wickets at an average of 32.22 with 11 five-wicket hauls in 99 Tests.

Ishant shared the news on social media with an image and a caption, writing, "Ready for the pink."

With the news that Ishant Sharma has been selected for his 100th Test, a number of members of the cricketing fraternity congratulated him on social media.

The Board of Cricket Council India congratulated Sharma with a tweet, writing, "What a moment for the senior speedster."

ICC too shared a tweet congratulating Ishant Sharma for playing 100 tests.

ICC shared a separate tweet where they revealed that Virat Kohli woke Ishant Sharma up to tell him he had been selected for his 100th Test match.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia. Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant!"

Here's what others wrote on the occasion:

