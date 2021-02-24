India vs England: 'Nothing short of inspirational,' Twitter flooded with tributes as Ishant Sharma plays 100th Test

By being picked in the playing XI for the Day-Night Test against England in Ahmedabad, Ishant Sharma will complete his 100th Test appearance, and in doing so, the right-arm pacer has created history by becoming only the second Indian fast bowler after legendary Kapil Dev to achieve this feat.

Ishant debuted in 2007 and has claimed 302 wickets at an average of 32.22 with 11 five-wicket hauls in 99 Tests.

Ishant shared the news on social media with an image and a caption, writing, "Ready for the pink."

Ready for the pink 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/ZKF460rv8m — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 23, 2021

With the news that Ishant Sharma has been selected for his 100th Test, a number of members of the cricketing fraternity congratulated him on social media.

The Board of Cricket Council India congratulated Sharma with a tweet, writing, "What a moment for the senior speedster."

ICC too shared a tweet congratulating Ishant Sharma for playing 100 tests.

Congratulations to @ImIshant who becomes the fourth India bowler to play 1⃣0⃣0⃣ Tests! Massive achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/3yzrLqU7vc — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021

ICC shared a separate tweet where they revealed that Virat Kohli woke Ishant Sharma up to tell him he had been selected for his 100th Test match.

😴😂 Virat Kohli woke @ImIshant up to tell him he'd first been selected for @BCCI And @imVkohli will captain Ishant Sharma in the bowler's 💯 Test, starting tomorrow#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/O1GpywfH4N — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2021

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia. Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant!"

Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia. Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant! pic.twitter.com/onBVpgoRLr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

Here's what others wrote on the occasion:

💯 Tests! Congratulations @ImIshant bro! Fantastic achievement for a fantastic player. Credit to your hard work and dedication 😊 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 24, 2021

Congratulations @ImIshant. Not a bad place to play your 100th. Only second Indian pacer to do so after great @therealkapildev. I had the best seat in the house at short leg when he announced himself to the cricket world with that spell to @RickyPonting. #PinkBallTest #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Y8ddOe8HSg — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 24, 2021

Biggest ground, tallest cricketer: Ishant could not have found a better stadium to play his 100th Test #MoteraCricketStadium — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 24, 2021

Here’s wishing the very best, as you embark on playing your 100th Test Match! A journey that has been nothing short of inspirational at various levels.. Well done Ishant bhai..

P.S. Your spell at Perth in 2008 still gives me fresh goosebumps! @ImIshant — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 24, 2021

Off to Motera. Congrats @ImIshant bhai for your 100th Test match. Phenomenal achievement and a well deserved one. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y6IjLEjJcz — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 24, 2021

A well deserved milestone @ImIshant. Congratulations & best wishes for your 100th test match brother. This will surely be a momentous #PinkBallTest at #GCA stadium. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/7pqsyudT04 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 24, 2021