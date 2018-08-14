First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy | 2nd Test Aug 09, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: 'Never give up on us'; Virat Kohli makes emotional appeal to fans following consecutive Test losses

Virat Kohli called on fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping they "never give up" on the side.

Press Trust of India, August 14, 2018

London: Embattled India captain Virat Kohli called on the fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping that they "never give up" on the side.

"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," read a message on Virat Kohli's official Facebook page.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP

The brief post was accompanied by a picture of the Indian team in an on-field huddle.

The Indian team lost the opening two Tests of the ongoing five-match series by heavy margins with the much-vaunted batting being a major let-down.

Kohli, after a hundred in the first Test, also experienced a dip in form in the second match and was troubled by an old back problem.

Following the innings and 159-run loss at the Lord's, the skipper admitted that the team combination was "a bit off" when questioned specifically on selection decisions so far but insisted that the side would bounce back.

"(At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli had said.

The third Test starts this Saturday in Nottingham, following which the Indian team for the remaining two matches would be named.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #Joe Root #Nottingham #Test Series #Virat Kohli

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all