India vs England: 'Never give up on us'; Virat Kohli makes emotional appeal to fans following consecutive Test losses
Virat Kohli called on fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping they "never give up" on the side.
London: Embattled India captain Virat Kohli called on the fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping that they "never give up" on the side.
"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," read a message on Virat Kohli's official Facebook page.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP
The brief post was accompanied by a picture of the Indian team in an on-field huddle.
The Indian team lost the opening two Tests of the ongoing five-match series by heavy margins with the much-vaunted batting being a major let-down.
Kohli, after a hundred in the first Test, also experienced a dip in form in the second match and was troubled by an old back problem.
Following the innings and 159-run loss at the Lord's, the skipper admitted that the team combination was "a bit off" when questioned specifically on selection decisions so far but insisted that the side would bounce back.
"(At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli had said.
The third Test starts this Saturday in Nottingham, following which the Indian team for the remaining two matches would be named.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2018
