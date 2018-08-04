First Cricket
NEP in NED | 2nd ODI Aug 03, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Nasser Hussain believes Virat Kohli should take responsibility as captain for loss in Edgbaston Test

"Virat Kohli was phenomenal in this game. He deserved to be on the winning side for the way he played with the tail. He single-handedly brought India back into the Test match. I do think he should take some of the responsibility for the loss, though," Nasser Hussain.

Press Trust of India, August 04, 2018

Birmingham: Former England captain Nasser Hussain said India skipper Virat Kohli was phenomenal with the bat in the first Test but questioned his captaincy, saying "he should too take some responsibility" for the 31-run loss.

"Kohli was phenomenal in this game. He deserved to be on the winning side for the way he played with the tail. He single-handedley brought India back into the Test match. I do think he should take some of the responsibility for the loss, though," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"England were 87-7 with Curran and Adil Rashid at the crease and for some reason Ravichandran Ashwin went out of the game for an hour. India lost control then - he needs to look back on his captaincy and say 'when I've got a bloke who averages 19 against left-handers and a 20-year-old left-hander on strike, why did I take him off?," Hussain asked.

Virat Kohli let the England tail make runs in second innings, complained Nasser Hussain. AFP

Virat Kohli let the England tail make runs in second innings, complained Nasser Hussain. AFP

Kohli waged a lone battle by scoring 149 and 51 in the game as the other batsmen let the team down.

Talking about the enthralling battle over four days, Hussain said the game was a great advert for Test cricket.

"The pitch has a lot to do with that - it wasn't a flat belter - and so have the players. The standard of bowling and captaincy (has been great). I think Joe Root has been outstanding in this game.

"A lot of times nowadays we see one side get ahead in Test matches and series and then the other doesn't seem capable of fighting back. This match has switched one way and then the other."

The use of the Dukes ball also added to the excitement, felt Hussain.

"The template for Test cricket has been set and I don't see why the ICC can't just use the Dukes ball around the world. It produces exciting cricket, so why don't the ICC go down that road?"

He was all praise for rookier England all-rounder Sam Curran, who starred with both and ball in only his second Test.

"He has won England this game. India might say Kohli got 200 runs but who turned this game around? A 20-year-old. It's a phenomenal achievement. He changed the course of two innings. He came on with India 50-0 and pitched it up, swung it and got four for nothing and he then went in with England 87-7.

"After his first game you thought he was maybe a bits-and-pieces cricketer and wondered whether he was quick enough, could move it enough and if he was a proper batsman. I always used to say 'pick someone on their character more than what they are showing in county cricket'. He has character in abundance," Hussain said.

Aug 04, 2018

Tags : #Adil Rashid #England Vs India 2018 #ICC #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #Joe Root #Nasser Hussain #Ravichandran Ashwin #Sam Curran #Virat Kohli

CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

