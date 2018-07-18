India failed to clinch the ODI series against England on Tuesday after losing the third match by five wickets at Headingley. But as soon as the match got over, spotlight was on former captain and current wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, though not because of batting or 'keeping.

As the players were making their way to the dressing room post the match, Dhoni was seen taking the match ball from umpires. This led to widespread speculations on social media that Dhoni is contemplating retiring from ODI cricket. Last time when Dhoni did something like that was back in 2014. He had taken a stump with him after India's third Test against Australia in Melbourne ended in a draw and later announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Twitter was abuzz with questions over Dhoni's future in ODIs after fans saw the video of him collecting the ball.

Here's the video of the MS Dhoni taking the ball from umpires after the game. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/C14FwhCwfq — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

Big Question is Why MS Dhoni took the ball from umpires at the end of match ? pic.twitter.com/21lgRGNyl4 — Trends Dhoni™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 17, 2018

During the post-match press conference, when journalists asked Shardul Thakur about the incident he said that he didn't see it and can't comment on it. Apparently, the Indian cricket team's media manager laughed it off when asked about Dhoni's action.

The media manager has laughed it off.Go to sleep, India #ENGvsIND — Prakash G (@PrakashG_CB) July 17, 2018

Earlier in the series, Dhoni was booed by the fans for slow batting during the team's 86-run defeat against England in the second ODI. He was criticised for not being aggressive enough in his 59-ball 37-run knock as India could only manage 236 in 50 overs after England posted 322 for seven.

Well, so far there's no news from the BCCI about Dhoni's retirement and it's highly unlikely that he will go ahead and take that step especially taking next year's World Cup into consideration.