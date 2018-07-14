First Cricket
India vs England: MS Dhoni becomes fourth Indian to reach milestone of 10,000 ODI runs

Dhoni, the 37-year-old former India skipper joined an elite list which features some of India's greatest batsmen in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Press Trust of India, July 14, 2018

London: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs during the second match of the three-game series against England.

India's MS Dhoni bats during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLLY GREENWOOD / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

India's MS Dhoni bats during the second ODI between England and India, at Lord's. AFP

Dhoni needed just 33 runs to achieve the milestone and he did it with a single in the 43rd over of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's Stadium.

Dhoni is currently placed 12th in the list of all-time highest run-getters in ODIs.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only wicketkeeper-batsman to feature in the list with 14,234 runs to his name. He is the second highest run-getter in the ODIs, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni also became the fourth wicket-keeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402).

Virat Kohli and Co lost the 2nd ODI by 86 runs to allow England to draw level in the three-match series.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018

Tags : #Adam Gilchrist #Cricket #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #Kumar Sangakkara #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Mark Boucher #MS Dhoni #Rahul Dravid #Sachin Tendulkar #Sourav Ganguly #Virat Kohli

