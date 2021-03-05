India vs England: 'Move over Adam Gilchrist, Rishabh Pant is here', Twitter lauds Southpaw's ton on Day 2

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant led India's fightback with a blistering ton on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Pant walked to the crease at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket at 80/4 and then added 41 runs with Rohit Sharma for the fifth wicket. he added another 25 with R Ashwin for the sixth wicket. But with both Sharma and Ashwin back in the hut, India were still in a tricky position at 146/6. This is where Pant stitched a game-changing partnership with Washington Sundar (113 of 158 balls). The duo at first steadied the ship and then attacked the new ball. Pant went after Anderson and even hit an outrageous reverse-sweep four off the veteran England pacer.

He brought up his century with a slog sweep six off Root and got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the dressing room as well. However, soon after his century, Anderson got his revenge as he had Pant caught at mid-wicket off a pull shot.

The flamboyant Delhi batsman hit 13 fours and two sixes in his enterprising innings of 101 off 118 balls to send Twitter into a frenzy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pant's brilliant Ton.

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant today, once he saw the new ball: pic.twitter.com/iqbF1IERRF — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2021

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Always talk of Rishabh Pant’s boldness & audacity when he bats like this but it’s really more a testament to his incredible street smartness & his ability to pick his moments and then just back his instinct #IndvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 5, 2021

Most centuries completed with a six in Test cricket for India: 6 - Sachin Tendulkar

2 - Gautam Gambhir / Rohit Sharma / RISHABH PANT#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2021

I particularly enjoyed the first 50. Well crafted, played with responsibility, aware India needed to catch up with England. It showed his growth as a batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2021

Third Test ton. First in India. 6 to reach his ton. It’s not about the number of tons he’ll score but the way he goes about scoring those runs. The match-winning...the game changing runs. 2021–the defining year in his career already. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

This is the way to Bat in Test Cricket ... Calmness,clarity,trust in defence & attack at the right time ... Brilliant from @RishabhPant17 !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2021