India vs England: 'Move over Adam Gilchrist, Rishabh Pant is here', Twitter lauds Southpaw's ton on Day 2

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 5th, 2021
  • 17:38:55 IST

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant led India's fightback with a blistering ton on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Pant walked to the crease at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket at 80/4 and then added 41 runs with Rohit Sharma for the fifth wicket. he added another 25 with R Ashwin for the sixth wicket. But with both Sharma and Ashwin back in the hut, India were still in a tricky position at 146/6. This is where Pant stitched a game-changing partnership with Washington Sundar (113 of 158 balls). The duo at first steadied the ship and then attacked the new ball. Pant went after Anderson and even hit an outrageous reverse-sweep four off the veteran England pacer.

He brought up his century with a slog sweep six off Root and got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the dressing room as well. However, soon after his century, Anderson got his revenge as he had Pant caught at mid-wicket off a pull shot.

The flamboyant Delhi batsman hit 13 fours and two sixes in his enterprising innings of 101 off 118 balls to send Twitter into a frenzy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pant's brilliant Ton.

